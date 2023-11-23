Dubai, United Arab Emirates

WEE, a marketplace based in Dubai, announces a new initiative: a 45-minute delivery service. This move is tailored to meet the growing needs of UAE customers for express and efficient delivery. While WEE has already been celebrated for its 1-hour express delivery, this latest advancement cuts the wait time by an additional 15 minutes.

However, recognizing the importance of meticulousness and quality, WEE ensures that this rapid delivery doesn't compromise the integrity of products or the shopping experience. Each order is handled with utmost care, emphasizing secure packaging and timely arrivals.

For orders placed in the evening, WEE has instituted a next-day delivery system. This guarantees that evening shoppers still benefit from the platform's commitment to swift service, receiving their products promptly the following day.

WEE scrutinizes patterns, customer feedback, and technological advancements to optimize their operations, enabling this delivery timeframe.

By continuously seeking avenues to improve and innovate, WEE underscores its dedication to leading the e-commerce domain, always placing the needs and desires of its users at the forefront.

The e-commerce market in the UAE is worth $12.8 billion (Statista, 2022), with the expected growth of up to $20 billion by 2027. Express delivery constitutes 5.5% of the turnover, which is equal to $700 million. The highest demand for urgent delivery is in such categories as cosmetics, pharmacy products, flowers and food.

About WEE

Emerging from the vibrant landscape of Dubai, WEE is a prominent online marketplace recognized for its rapid delivery of non-food products. Through its blend of technological innovation and customer-first approach, WEE offers an unmatched shopping experience, setting new paradigms in the e-commerce sector.

For more insights into WEE's 45-minute delivery service and its continued journey towards e-commerce excellence, please visit www.wee.ae