Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Visual Arts Commission, under the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Culture, is thrilled to announce that registration for the highly anticipated Kingdom Photography Award is officially open. Embarking on its second edition, this award encourages photographers based in Saudi Arabia to capture their everyday lives and share their unique perspectives.

By creating a visual narrative that encapsulates the beauty and cultural essence of the Kingdom, the Kingdom Photography Award will provide a platform for emerging photographers to portray the diversity of Saudi Arabia, under the theme ‘We Tell Stories”. Photographers are encouraged to submit a series of 3–10 photographs that tell a compelling story of everyday life in Saudi Arabia.

Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission expressed her excitement about the competition: "We are delighted to introduce the second edition of the Kingdom Photography Award, a unique and exciting competition that is looking to unearth visual stories that speak of people’s lives in Saudi Arabia. Every photograph has a story to tell, but unlike a single picture, a photo essay can offer us possibilities to get to know characters, the textures of their lives, their interests, and their ideas. Saudi Arabia is a treasure trove of stories waiting to be discovered and shared and through 'We Tell Stories’, we are excited to explore the heart and soul of the Kingdom through the lens of your camera."

The competition, available to both Saudi nationals and residents, encourages participants to capture "a day in the life," loved ones, familiar places, or the inspiring landscapes they live in. This competition is an opportunity to realize that every facet of the Kingdom has the potential to be a masterpiece.

The Kingdom Photography Award offers participants a chance to win 20,000 SAR and gift vouchers worth 20,000 SAR per winner, as well as access to mentorship programs led by renowned professional photographers. In addition, selected entries will also be featured at an exhibition in Hayy Jameel, Jeddah, providing a platform for emerging photographers to showcase their work alongside accomplished professionals.

The judging panel, comprised of esteemed professionals, will evaluate each submission to ensure the selection of the most captivating and evocative stories. The judging panel includes Ghada AlMuhanna, Hussain AlMoosawi, Mick Moore, Mohammed AlFaraj, and Tanvi Mishra.

Registration for the competition is now open and closes on December 31, 2023. To submit your series, simply visit the official website, click on "Register Now," and complete the form. The submission process is free, with terms and conditions detailed on the website. Winners will be announced on February 10, 2024, with the final exhibition taking place between February 10, 2024 – March 2, 2024.

The second edition of The Kingdom Photography Award promises to be an exciting journey of self-expression, discovery, and storytelling. For more information on how to submit entries, please visit: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/tkpa

About the Visual Arts Commission:

The Visual Arts Commission is one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Founded in 2020, it is leading the development of the visual arts sector in Saudi Arabia. The Commission is working to nurture the talent of art enthusiasts, practitioners, and professionals in the Kingdom, and support the production and exhibition of artwork in all its forms, locally and internationally.

To learn more about the Visual Arts Commission, please visit www.visualarts.moc.gov.sa/en and the commission’s page on Twitter @MOCVisualArts and Instagram @visualarts_moc

About the Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry is leading a cultural transformation to develop an abundant ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the economic potential of the sector and unleashes new and inspiring forms of expression.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: Twitter @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

For media inquiries or further information about The Kingdom Photography Award, please contact:

Khalil Dagher

Z7 Communications

Senior Account Manager

Khalil@z7communications.com