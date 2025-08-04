Doha – Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) have explored preclinical evidence on the therapeutic potential of flavonoids that induce ferroptosis in gastrointestinal (GI) cancers in a new article published in the Journal of Advanced Research (ScienceDirect), a leading applied/natural sciences journal.

Gastrointestinal cancers account for a quarter of all cancer cases and are the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. In addition, the incidence of early-onset GI cancer in individuals under 50 has been rising at an alarming rate in recent years.

Despite advances in cancer treatment, factors like rapid globalization, changes in the distribution and prevalence of key risk factors, and demographic trends contribute to epidemiological disparities and variations in the incidence and mortality of GI cancers worldwide. Of the GI cancers, colorectal cancer is considered the most predominant, followed by cancers of the stomach, liver, esophagus, and pancreas. While most GI cancers occur sporadically, only 10 percent are hereditary. Apart from the influence of genetic and environmental factors, lifestyle and dietary habits, and multi-causal combinations like obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption, are all common risk factors associated with GI cancers.

Current treatments for GI cancers include multidisciplinary strategies based on surgical intervention, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and other therapeutic modalities. However, the efficacy of therapeutics is limited by the malignant characteristics of cancer cells, particularly their ability to resist treatment, metastasize, and promote angiogenesis.

Emerging evidence suggests that ferroptosis, a novel iron-dependent form of cell death, may be a promising target for cancer therapy. Ferroptosis is a unique, regulated form of programmed cell death driven by the overaccumulation of lipid peroxides. Numerous preclinical studies have increasingly demonstrated the effectiveness of inducing ferroptosis using natural compounds such as flavonoids as an alternative strategy in cancer therapy.

The article was authored by Ms. Ruqaia Shoheeduzzaman, a graduate of the WCM-Q National Internship Program (June 2024), with co-corresponding authors from WCM-Q: Dr. Dietrich Büsselberg, professor of physiology and biophysics; Dr. Samson Mathews Samuel, research associate in physiology and biophysics; and Ms. Elizabeth Varghese, a senior research specialist.

“The review highlights recent studies on the anticancer potential of flavonoids, mediated through ferroptosis, in gastrointestinal cancers, including data derived from in vitro cell culture and in vivo animal model tumor systems. It hypothesizes that flavonoid-mediated ferroptosis presents a strategic intervention in cancer therapy, serving as both anticancer agents and sensitizers to enhance the efficacy of current treatments,” said Dr. Büsselberg.

The article also suggests that the landscape of cancer therapy is continually evolving, and with the development of new, cutting-edge technologies, there is a greater scope to understand and implement natural compounds, such as flavonoids, in cancer therapy. This would facilitate the development of tailored ferroptosis-based therapeutic strategies and help bridge gaps where conventional therapies fall short, thereby further supporting the effective translation of these strategies to clinical use.

The study was made possible through funding from the Biomedical Research Program at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar and NPRP-Standard (NPRP-S) 14th Cycle grant NPRP14S-0311-210033 from Qatar National Research Fund (a member of Qatar Foundation). The findings herein reflect the work and are solely the responsibility of the authors.

