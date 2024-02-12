Eng. Amr Essmat:

Our profits increased by 120% and our revenues doubled in 2023.

We doubled our job opportunities within two years to reach 1,300 employees.

Cairo, Egypt:– WAVZ for Digital Transformation, a leading Egyptian provider of digital solutions and related services in the Middle East and Africa, announced today a remarkable year of growth in 2023, doubling its revenues year over year, reaching over half Billion Egyptian Pounds, while their profits soared by 120%. WAVZ workforce team grew to 1,300 employees, representing a 100% increase in job opportunities within two years.

"We are thrilled with the exceptional results achieved in 2023," said Eng. Amr Esmat, CEO and Managing Director of WAVZ. "This success is driven by our significant expansion into new areas of digital transformation and managed services, allowing us to capture significant growth opportunities across the Egyptian, Middle Eastern, and African markets. We also established strategic partnerships that enable us to deliver even more innovative and market-relevant solutions to our clients."

Esmat further explained, "Our strategic growth plan includes exploring new markets, and providing key strategic service to our clients, which have fuelled the hiring spree. At WAVZ, we strive to be the best employer in the market, attracting and nurturing highly skilled local talent. Our teams, who are trained according to the highest international standards, deliver distinguished services, which positions us as a trusted advisor and preferred solution provider for clients undergoing their digital transformation journeys. We help them stay focused on their core business while we take care of their evolving technological needs with our cutting-edge industry-leading solutions and services."

“At WAVZ, we ignite business success through powerful, yet cost-effective digital solutions. We empower our clients to achieve their IT and business goals, navigating the ever-evolving technological landscape with agility and confidence. Our mission extends beyond technology. We foster a thriving environment where our talented team can flourish, contributing their expertise to champion our clients’ success. Together with our clients, we build meaningful partnerships, becoming their trusted advisor and preferred partner in their digital transformation journey.” Esmat added.

Recognizing the global digital transformation trends, WAVZ has actively expanded its international partner network. Key collaborations include Nevis for cybersecurity systems. At the same time, WAVZ has strengthened and upgraded its existing partnerships with world-class international technology partners like SAP, Temenos, and Tietoevry, which enables WAVZ to offer a comprehensive suite of advanced digital solutions across diverse industries. These include the Open Banking Solutions for secure and swift global transactions, WAVZ unique Managed Services solutions and services, and cutting-edge SAP and Temenos solutions. It’s also worth mentioning that WAVZ delivers its solutions and services through various business models according to the customer needs and requirements, which empowers companies of different sizes to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and leverage instantaneous data insights that facilitate a more informed decision-making process.

-Ends-

About WAVZ

Waves for Digital Transformation is a leading Egyptian company in the field of providing digital information technology solutions and services. With a proven track record of successful implementations across different industries, Waves for Digital Transformation is committed to providing innovative solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, and leverage instantaneous data insights that facilitate a more informed decision-making process. The company’s managed business model provides clients with the flexibility and scalability that they need to grow their business. For more information, visit https://wavz.com.eg