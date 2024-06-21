Dubai, United Arab Emirates: VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, is excited to announce its partnership with beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East & North Africa, to screen all the remaining races from the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World ChampionshipTM across its cinemas in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar. Formula 1 fans can experience the adrenaline-fuelled spectacle live on the big screen at VOX Cinemas starting from 23 June with the Spanish Grand Prix.

Audiences will be able to feel the roar of the engines with state-of-the-art surround sound and enjoy every turn, pit stop and checkered flag in stunning HD. Feel the rush of Formula 1 like never before at VOX Cinemas!

2024 FIA Formula 1 World ChampionshipTM Schedule

23 June - Spain

30 June - Austria

09 July - United Kingdom

21 July - Hungary

28 July - Belgium

25 August - Netherlands

01 September - Italy

15 September - Azerbaijan

22 September - Singapore

20 October - Austin, USA

27 October - Mexico

03 November - Brazil

23 November - Las Vegas

01 December - Qatar

08 December - Abu Dhabi

VOX Cinemas previously partnered with beIN SPORTS to screen the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. In addition to showing major blockbusters and new movie releases, VOX Cinemas regularly screens alternative content such as football matches, concerts, and documentaries to cater to the different tastes and preferences of its guests.

For more information or to make a booking, visit voxcinemas.com or the VOX Cinemas app.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

