Dubai – Watania Takaful and Shory today signed an agreement to offer exciting and simplified motor Takaful insurance for drivers in the UAE. The agreement cements the strong history of collaboration between Shory, one of the largest insurance technology seed funds in the world and Watania Takaful particularly around technology-driven simplified car insurance services that put the customers’ needs first and foremost.

Watania Takaful will provide its motor Takaful products on the Shory platform which offers customers exclusive rates from top insurers and allows them to get their policy issued instantly, at their convenience.

Through this partnership Watania Takaful’s competitive and flexible range of car insurance solutions come together with Shory’s dynamic and effective access channels. This will offer a uniquely personalised service to motorists by showing them competitive pricing and enabling them to pay via credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, in 4 interest-free payments or by using the buy now and pay later option.

Suliman Abdullah S. Alfallaj, General Manager and Co-founder of Shory, said:

“We are proud to today announce our partnership with Watania Takaful. Shory’s primary goal is to offer the best possible insurance services to its customers and by expanding our range of Takaful insurance options in partnership with Watania, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering excellence.”

He added, “We're looking forward to leveraging Watania's trust and reliability as a brand to provide even better insurance solutions to our customers”.

Mr. Gautam Datta, CEO, Watania International Holding, said:

“Our partnership with Shory raises the bar for responsive service and new offerings in the Takaful insurance sector to meet the increasingly sophisticated requirements of customers in the UAE. Combining AI and other advanced technology with fast and easy-to-use functionality, together with Shory we will deliver tailored and imaginative Takaful products that provide wider choice and greater than ever satisfaction to the public in simple and quick ways.”

Watania Takaful and Shory are also exploring collaboration on a range of other products and offerings in line with the commitment of both companies to lead the UAE’s insurance sector into a new era of personalised solutions, backed by efficient digitalization and inclusive dialogue with customers to satisfy and empower them to take charge of their needs.

About Watania Takaful General:

Watania Takaful General is one of the UAE leading Takaful providers, offering a full range of motor and technical or general Takaful products to both individuals and companies through a national network of full-service offices. WTG is a fully owned subsidiary of Watania International Holding, a DFM-listed investment holding company, focused on growth opportunities across the Takaful industry.

About Watania International Holding (WIH)

Watania International Holding PJSC is a listed entity on the DFM with share capital of AED 260 million. In 2020 Dar Al Takaful acquired Noor Takaful and in July 2022, the National Takaful Company (Watania) merged with Dar Al Takaful to create one of the largest Takaful entities in the UAE.

In March 2023, the name of the holding company, Dar Al Takaful, was changed to Watania International Holding PJSC and its insurance license was cancelled as it became an investment holding company that aims to expand its footprint through sharia compliant investments in the Takaful and Takaful services sector. In July 2023 its DFM trading symbol changed to [WATANIA] from [DARALTAKAFUL] following completion of regulatory conditions precedent.

Watania International Holding is the sole shareholder of two operating companies: Watania Takaful General (previously Noor Takaful General PJSC) and Watania Takaful Family (previously Noor Takaful Family PJSC). The two operating companies offer a full range of Takaful products including motor, general, technical, medical, and family to both individuals and companies in the UAE through a national network of full-services offices. Watania Takaful General and Watania Takaful Family are leading Takaful providers in the UAE.

For more information, please call 800-WATANIA or visit: www.watania.ae

