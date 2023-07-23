Dubai: Watani Al Emarat Foundation is set to launch its 'Sustainability Leaders Camp' initiative, aimed at nurturing an enlightened generation that possesses the skills to confront environmental challenges while actively working towards a sustainable future for the planet.

Aligned with the objectives set forth for the ‘Year of Sustainability’, this initiative seeks to educate children about the significance of sustainability and the crucial role they play in preserving the environment and its natural resources.

The 'Sustainability Leaders Camp' is scheduled to commence at Al Jahili School in Al Ain from July 24 to July 28, 2023. Additionally, another session will take place at Kuwait School in Dubai from July 31 to August 11, 2023. The camp programs are designed to take place within a secure and nurturing setting, fostering a culture of idea exchange and knowledge sharing. Throughout the program, the participants will be guided by a team of qualified trainers and mentors, whose primary objective is to empower and inspire them to unlock their personal and social potential, nurturing leadership skills and teamwork at the camp.

His Excellency Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said: “We take great pride in introducing the ‘Sustainability Leaders Camp’, dedicated to empowering young individuals and children who embody the future of environmental stewardship. We look forward to welcoming them to our camp so that they acquire the values of sustainability and preserving the environment. Our unwavering commitment lies in delivering an enlightening and enjoyable educational experience, equipping children with the knowledge to make informed choices and forge a sustainable path forward. Through the ‘Sustainability Leaders Camp’, our objective is to foster a society that upholds the values of inclusivity, national identity, and loyalty. We firmly believe this camp will succeed in its mission to nurture an eco-conscious generation, dedicated to building a sustainable future for our country.”

The camp will open the way for children to explore an opportunity to embark on a journey of discovering nature, understanding biodiversity and ecosystems, and recognizing the significance of maintaining environmental equilibrium. It will also emphasize the delicate balance between the environment and technology, promote responsible resource usage, and impart knowledge about renewable energy principles. Additionally, the camp will actively educate participants on preserving the rich national heritage of the UAE as well as include engaging activities that encourage them to adopt sustainable practices and make informed choices in their everyday lives.

The camp will welcome children aged 7 to 14 years old and operates from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. It will offer main programs require no registration fees, and also provide free transportation to ensure the participants' safety and ease the burden on their families. This will ensure that all participants can reach the campsite securely and without any cost.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com