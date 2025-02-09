Project aligns with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan for sustainable urban living

Supports the growing demand for luxury yet affordable high-rise living

Dubai: Wasl, one of the largest real estate management and development companies in the UAE, is launching Avenue Park Towers – a highly-anticipated luxury residential project – within the Wasl 1 development, near Zabeel Park.

Offering a unique balance of city and park living, and a strategic mix of residential, retail, and commercial spaces, Avenue Park Towers will appeal to both investors and end-users. Its proximity to Zabeel Park, ensures access to green spaces within an urban setting. Home owners and investors can enjoy an address in a prime location, with seamless connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road, DIFC, Dubai Metro, and other key landmarks.

The 1–3-bedroom luxury apartments and duplexes, and 3–4-bedroom penthouse-level residences at Avenue Park Towers will all be integrated with high-end finishes and modern design.

Mohamed Al Bahar, Director of Business Development, Wasl, said: “With Avenue Park Towers, Wasl continues its commitment to delivering premium residences that combine luxury, convenience, and a connection to nature. This project is a unique opportunity for residents and investors looking for a vibrant yet tranquil living experience in the heart of Dubai”.

He added: “At Wasl, we are continuously looking for ways to address buyer demand, especially the growing interest in sustainable and green urban living, in line with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan. Dubai’s real estate market insights highlight the demand for luxury mixed-use developments at an affordable price point. Avenue Park Towers will address the gap, as well as support growing foreign investor demand for spaces that prioritize residents’ well-being and foster community engagement.

All units will come equipped with the latest technology, including district cooling systems for energy efficiency, advanced security and access control, EV charging stations and e-bike facilities. With access to premium retail, F&B, and wellness facilities, Avenue Park Towers is a promising investment opportunity with high ROI potential.