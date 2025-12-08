Dubai, UAE: Wasl, one of Dubai’s largest real estate developers, has announced a strategic partnership with WHOOP, the human performance and health span company, to reinforce its long-established commitment to fostering well-being across its communities and workplaces. The collaboration introduces a wellness initiative that leverages screen-free, wearable fitness-tracking technology to support healthier lifestyles and promote data-informed engagement across the Wasl ecosystem.

Through the partnership, WHOOP will be introduced across Wasl’s wider community, including employees, customers, and key partners, as part of the company’s ongoing investment in health. The wearable delivers round-the-clock physiological monitoring, including 24/7 heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) insights, enabling members to understand their patterns and make decisions that elevate performance and encourage sustained behavioural improvement.

As part of Wasl’s commitment to this partnership, WHOOP devices were also offered to buyers during the freehold sales launch of Ashwood Estates at Jumeirah Golf Estates, a community recognised for its greenery and active-led lifestyle. This initiative reflects Wasl’s belief that refined living is inseparable from creating environments and offering tools that empower people to make healthier, more informed choices.

The wider rollout of WHOOP will be led by Wasl Fit, Wasl’s fitness initiative that drives community engagement through events, sports activations, and year-round programming. By fostering awareness, resilience, and sustainable practices, Wasl Fit affirms the company’s role as a community-focused developer.

Salem Al Nuaimi, Director of Asset Management Services and Solutions at Wasl Group, stated: “At Wasl, we recognise that building healthy, thriving communities is core to our mission. This partnership with WHOOP strengthens that commitment by giving our people and customers access to tools that support better daily choices. We’re not simply adopting new technology, we’re creating a culture where data, well-being, and engagement intersect to unlock long-term value for our people and our wider network.”

Todd Stiefler, VP of Enterprise at WHOOP, added: “WHOOP is built on the belief that when people understand their bodies, they can make smarter decisions, recover faster, and live longer, healthier lives. This partnership with Wasl reflects a shared commitment to creating environments that prioritize data-driven wellbeing, whether at home, at work, or within the broader community. Together, we’re excited to empower people across Dubai to take control of their health through meaningful insights and proactive habits.”

About Wasl Group:

Wasl Group is one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. With a diverse range of residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial properties, Wasl plays a vital role in shaping Dubai’s urban landscape.

With a portfolio of over 60,000+ residential and commercial units, more than 1,000+ buildings, and 5,500+ land plots spanning diverse uses, Wasl has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Dubai’s real estate sector. The Group is committed to supporting the emirate’s long-term vision through sustainable development, innovation, and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents and investors alike.

For more information, please visit www.wasl.ae.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, empowers people to unlock their potential and live longer, healthier lives. The WHOOP membership delivers world-class wearable technology, personalized coaching, and actionable insights across recovery, sleep, training, and health.

WHOOP wearable devices, including WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, feature groundbreaking innovations such as cardiovascular health screening (including an FDA-cleared ECG), Healthspan to measure Pace of Aging and WHOOP Age, and the first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, WHOOP has raised more than $400 million in venture capital and ships to 56 markets worldwide. The WHOOP app is available in English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. WHOOP is sold through leading retailers including Amazon in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods in the U.S., Flipkart in India, and Virgin Megastore in the GCC.

To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

