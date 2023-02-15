Muscat: In line with its growth and expansion strategy, Wasel Exchange announced the opening of a new branch in the commercial district of Ruwi. The fully-equipped branch upholds the highest standards of excellence, transparency, and customer service that the company is well-revered for.

On this occasion, Mr. Said Ahmed Safrar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wasel Exchange said, “Wasel Exchange has remained committed to its vision to provide prompt, secure, and highly efficient services to all its customers, whether individuals or institutions. The company also places increased emphasis on devising innovative methods to enhance its customer experience through best-in-class services. Acknowledging the need to stay relevant, dynamic, and agile, Wasel Exchange will continuously evolve and keep pace with the new developments in exchange operations and financial transfers.”

He added, "Wasel Exchange thrives on strong commercial relations with international exchange networks and foreign banks which gives it the capability to deal efficiently in money transfers. Our comprehensive portfolio of services has been designed to suit the varying needs of Oman’s diverse population with an enhanced focus on conceptualising products for the largest segments.”

A prominent exchange company licensed by the Central Bank of Oman, Wasel Exchange has a well-knit network of branches spread across the Sultanate, and the newly opened Ruwi branch is the company’s 21st outlet. The Ruwi branch, in addition to providing currency exchange and money transfers, also offers a host of services that are available in Oman Investment and Finance Company. This includes paying bills for all public utilities such as electricity, water, telecommunications, and Internet, as well as making payments to the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI). Customers can also avail of other services like recharging their phones and paying their electricity prepaid meter bills.

As a people-centric company, Wasel Exchange places keen attention on customer satisfaction and continuously takes efforts to strengthen its services and its nationwide presence.

