Riyadh: As part of its commitment to providing consumers and car enthusiasts across the Kingdom with greater access to world-class auto products and services, Wallan Trading Company — the leading player in the Saudi automotive sector — has launched its first integrated Renault center. Fully-equipped with leading-edge amenities and value-added offerings, the new hub was unveiled at a special opening ceremony held on the 29th of February.

The launch of the state-of-the-art facility follows the announcement of Wallan’s strategic agreement with Renault Group: a first-of-its-kind partnership that will see the Saudi auto leader serve as the official distributor of Renault Group’s range of iconic offerings in the Kingdom.

Located on Khurais Road in Riyadh, the well-appointed center spans 6,000 square meters, housing an upscale showroom and advanced maintenance and spare parts facilities. Uniquely designed to deliver an immersive customer experience — taking visitors on rewarding customer journeys — the modern, integrated center showcases Renault’s diverse fleet of innovative vehicles.

Attended by Wallan Holding Chairman, Fahad Al-Wallan; a selection of senior officials, industry leaders and media representatives, the special ceremony — inaugurating the launch of the new center — shone a light on the significance of the Saudi company’s partnership with Renault Group. The event underscored both parties’ commitment to transforming the Kingdom’s auto sector.

As demonstrated by the establishment of the integrated center, Wallan’s strategic agreement with Renault Group is fully geared towards introducing even more quality products and services to the Kingdom.

Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman, Wallan Holding, said: “As one of the most sophisticated auto markets in the world, the Kingdom demands leading, novel services that provide added value, catering to the needs of modern drivers. In line with Vision 2030, our partnership with Renault Group has been launched to deliver stellar customer and driving experiences that exceed expectations. Offering access to the very best of first-rate car-making, our new integrated center will serve as a hub of innovation, immersing car enthusiasts in a world of luxury and engineering excellence.” The opening ceremony also served as the backdrop for the unveiling of Renault’s latest models. Wallan Trading Company also outlined its plans to launch two additional integrated centers later in the year. These centers will be located in Jeddah and Dammam, with both facilities enhancing customers’ purchasing and after-sales experiences.

Jerome Pannaud, Managing Director of Renault operations in Africa-Middle East and the Asia Pacific, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first Renault showroom in Saudi Arabia after announcing the strategic partnership between Renault and Wallan Trading. This showroom will showcase a range of Renault models, each distinguished by modern designs and innovative technologies. We are confident that this step will provide our Saudi customers with an exceptional experience and enhance the sales of Renault vehicles in the Saudi market, which is one of our strategic markets”.

Wallan Trading Company, a subsidiary of Wallan Holding, is one of the oldest companies in the Kingdom's automotive sector. With over 45 years of experience, it provides high-quality products and services to its customers. In addition to its partnership with Renault, the company represents major global automobile manufacturers such as Hyundai, Genesis, Geely, and Zeekr.

About Wallan Group:

Wallan Group, a leading company in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia, has been providing high-quality products and services to its customers for more than 45 years. With a vast network and partnerships with global manufacturers, Wallan Group is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its clientele in the Kingdom.

