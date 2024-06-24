The opening of the showroom follows the announcement of the strategic partnership between LOTUS and Wallan Trading Company earlier this year.

Demand for the LOTUS Eletre and LOTUS Emira models continues to grow in markets across the Kingdom.

Riyadh: Wallan Trading Company, the official dealer for LOTUS cars in Saudi Arabia, is set to launch the Kingdom’s very first showroom wholly dedicated to showcasing LOTUS’ diverse line-up of luxury electric vehicles (EV). The well-appointed showroom will be located in Riyadh and will open its doors to current and future LOTUS customers from around the Kingdom and beyond in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The elegantly designed, hi-tech facility will serve fans of the luxury sports brand and will cater to the needs of the Kingdom’s sophisticated community of auto enthusiasts. The launch of the showroom will mark the latest step taken by Wallan Trading Company to offer consumers greater access to a world-class fleet of luxury EVs. It follows the company’s announcement of its strategic partnership with LOTUS in March 2024: an agreement that has firmly established Wallan Trading Company as the authorised distributor of LOTUS in the Saudi Arabian market.

Fahd Al-Wallan, Chairman, Wallan Holding Company, said: “We are excited to build on our partnership with LOTUS and offer consumers and car lovers across the Kingdom even greater access to a stellar collection of leading-edge electric vehicles. The launch of our modern, fully-equipped showroom underlines our commitment to doing just that and extends our efforts to meet the demands of a discerning customer base with a passion for functional luxury — sophisticated customers that lead aspirational lifestyles and value unique, exclusive driving and ownership experiences. Crucially, our LOTUS showroom will hold up a mirror to everything the LOTUS brand stands for, reflecting the elegance and commitment to innovation that the brand is synonymous with. We look forward to serving more people across the Kingdom in the coming months, with several more dedicated LOTUS showrooms set to be launched in key locations around the country.”

Having been made available to customers in the Kingdom earlier this year — for the first time ever — the Eletre LOTUS and Emira LOTUS, marked by their innovative sports designs and exceptional capabilities, have garnered significant interest, both being well-received across the Kingdom.

LOTUS Eletre is electric with amazing performance

Noted for its sporty, dynamic design and outstanding performance, the LOTUS Eletre is the world's first super-electric multi-use vehicle. An innovative and versatile electrical engineering platform (EPA) was used to build the multi-use vehicle. It is 5,103 mm long, 2,135 mm wide, and 1,630 mm high, while its wheelbase extends to 3,019 mm.

LOTUS Eletre uses two electric motors that generate a power of up to 905 horsepower, with a torque of up to 985 Newton metres. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.95 seconds and its maximum speed reaches 265 km/h. The car can also cover a distance of 600 km on a single battery charge. It can be charged at high speed in just 20 minutes to cover a distance of 400 km, making it an excellent car for daily use.

The LOTUS Eletre is also equipped with four light-detection and range-detection “LIDAR” devices, which use lasers — as opposed to electromagnetic waves — 18 radars, 7 8-megapixel cameras, and 5 2-megapixel cameras, ensuring that obstacles in front of the driver are scanned within a range of up to 200 metres in all directions, even in low light or bad weather conditions.

LOTUS Emira re-designs luxury sport concept

LOTUS Emira has elegant, attractive design, flowing lines, driving dynamics and cabin comfort. It embodies the ongoing transformation of the famous British sport car manufacturer LOTUS. It is based on the latest LOTUS sport car engineering, with aluminum body technology.

LOTUS Emira was equipped with two options of engines operating on the internal combustion system: a 2.0-litre turbocharged mid-engine with a 4-cylinder capacity, with a power of 365 horsepower and a torque of up to 420.3 Newton/metres, or a 3.5-litre turbocharged mid-engine V6 with a capacity of 400 horsepower and torque. Rotation 430 N/m respectively. LOTUS Emira accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in less than 4.3 seconds (4-cylinder engine) and 4.2 seconds (6-cylinder engine), and its maximum speed reaches 275 km/h (4-cylinder engine) and 290 km/h (4-cylinder engine). V6 engine). It is Dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Emira is equipped with LED front and rear lights and 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior is distinguished by luxury, comfort, and safety, featuring leather seats that are heated and cooled, soft-touch materials, a panoramic sunroof, a high-quality KEF Premium sound system, and digital screens displaying important information about the car and the road for the driver. The car also includes an intelligent driver assistance system, an advanced navigation system, and the LOTUS Hyper OS entertainment system, which provides access to an extensive suite of leading-edge applications and online services.

Wallan Trading Company, a subsidiary of Wallan Holding, is one of the oldest companies in the Kingdom's automotive sector. With over 45 years of experience and provides high-quality products and services to its customers.

