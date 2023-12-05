Riyadh: Wallan Trading Company a leading player in the Saudi automotive sector has signed a strategic partnership with Renault Group. The partnership will see Wallan Trading Company serve as the official distributor of Renault Group’s world-class products and services in the Kingdom.



The agreement was announced at a special ceremony hosted in Riyadh on 4 December 2023, with the engagement bringing French and Saudi dignitaries and representatives of both entities together to mark the launch of the new partnership. Notable attendees and guests included Jerome Pannaud, Managing Director of operations in the Africa-Middle East and Asia Pacific region, Renault; and Fahd bin Saad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Trading Company.



During the ceremony, the Wallan Trading Company presented its plans for the future, which include opening 6 showrooms and 10 maintenance centers in different cities by the end of 2024 that will offer sales and spare parts services.



Jerome Pannaud, Managing Director of Operations in the Africa-Middle East and Asia Pacific region, Renault, said: “Saudi Arabia is home to a sophisticated auto industry, with Saudi consumers being some of the most discerning auto enthusiasts in the world.



A leading market with a growing presence on the global stage, Saudi Arabia is of the utmost importance to us. We are pleased to have partnered with Wallan Trading Company, a leading proponent of Saudi auto excellence. Wallan’s proud history, vast resources, and expansive network make the company the perfect partner for us a partner that enables us to serve our customers better in the Kingdom and wider region.”



He added: “Our strategic partnership will increase our sales in the Saudi market by introducing leading-edge offerings, including our latest models, uniquely designed to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of our customers. We will also work closely with Wallan Trading Company to support and empower employees with greater access to advanced technologies and value-added services to deliver an enhanced customer experience.”



Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Trading Company, said: “We are delighted to have established a strategic partnership with the Renault Group, whose cars are renowned for their advanced designs and innovative technologies. This alliance between our companies will enable us to offer the best products and services to the automotive market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.



He added: “We are excited to explore the opportunities ahead. We plan to expand our reach during the coming period by opening more advanced centers in several regions so that Renault can remain close to its customers and provide greater access to the most innovative products, services, and spare parts”.



About Wallan Group:

Wallan Group, a leading company in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia, has been providing high-quality products and services to its customers for more than 45 years. With a vast network and partnerships with global manufacturers, Wallan Group is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its clientele in the Kingdom.



More information www.wallan.com



About Renault Group:

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.



Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centered on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.



More information www.media.renaultgroup.com