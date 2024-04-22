Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a landmark move set to transform the construction landscape of Saudi Arabia, WakeCap, a Saudi-based leader in smart solutions for construction project management, and OpenSpace, a US-based leader in reality capture and AI-powered analytics, announce a strategic partnership aimed at making cutting-edge global technology easily accessible to the local market.

WakeCap provides real-time insights into worker activity and equipment usage through its smart hard hat solution. These data are designed to help project owners make informed decisions to enhance site safety, streamline workflows, and optimize project execution.

OpenSpace is a leading AI construction tech company that helps commercial builders operate more efficiently and with less risk.

This strategic partnership between WakeCap and OpenSpace is set to revolutionize the Saudi construction sector. By providing direct, local access to world-class technologies, it creates a centralized hub for all construction technology needs, enhancing operational efficiency across the board. The partnership between the two solutions further aims to provide more transparency on Saudi construction projects and to enable better decision-making and project management. This collaboration also addresses the challenge of talent scarcity, by allowing for more efficient resource utilization. Remote progress monitoring and tracking capabilities further reduce the need for frequent site visits, fostering smarter work practices that align with the demands of today's fast-paced construction environment.

Dr. Hassan Albalawi, CEO and co-founder of WakeCap, said: "At WakeCap, we are deeply committed to setting the industry standard for data-powered site visibility, and our partnership with OpenSpace is a testament to this. Together, we are poised to propel the Saudi construction industry into a new era of transformation, marked by greater transparency, efficiency, and reliance on cutting-edge technology. This collaboration is more than a partnership - it's also a pledge to empower Saudi companies with the necessary tools to thrive in a competitive market. By combining our expertise, we offer local access to global technological advancements, simplifying procurement, and ensuring these innovations are tailored to meet local requirements."

Sam Badrah, Director of Sales, Middle East & Emerging at OpenSpace, said: "We are excited to officially announce our partnership with Wakecap to help accelerate digital transformation in the construction sector across Saudi Arabia. Together, we can challenge the status quo in the region to help companies build smarter."

For more information about OpenSpace and WakeCap's revolutionary solutions, visit www.WakeCap.com.

About OpenSpace

OpenSpace is a leading AI construction tech company that helps commercial builders operate more efficiently and with less risk. Its image-first platform streamlines coordination between field and office teams, with powerful tools that bring new visibility and insights to pre-con, construction, and operations. Customers such as JLL, Khansaheb and KEO Construction utilize OpenSpace to document jobsites faster, avoid destructive investigations, and finish projects ahead of schedule. To date, 30 billion square feet of imagery has been captured on nearly 50,000 construction projects across 93 countries. To learn more, visit www.openspace.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About WakeCap

WakeCap is a deep-tech company rooted in AI and IoT, redefining the construction industry. It employs advanced sensor technology and sophisticated data analytics to provide precise, real-time insights into worker activity and equipment usage. As a data company, WakeCap uses this invaluable information to significantly improve site safety, streamline workflows, and enhance project execution. Its pioneering efforts are transforming construction from a traditional field into a modern, data-driven industry, emphasizing efficiency and intelligence. Founded in 2017 and with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, and San Francisco, WakeCap’s technology enables real-time monitoring and data collection on complex projects such as construction sites, where it isn’t possible for team leaders to be everywhere and see everything. WakeCap works with leading construction brands worldwide.By leveraging our services, our clients gain valuable insights, allowing them to identify bottlenecks and make informed decisions that enhance overall efficiency.

Media Contacts – Middle East:

Jola Chudy | jola@wakecap.com / jola@jolachudy.net

Sheila Tobias | sheila@jolachudy.net