Abu Dhabi – Waha Capital PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company (ADX: WAHA), achieved a 21% year-on-year increase in net profit attributable to shareholders of AED 205 million in H1 2024. During this time, the company harnessed its emerging markets expertise and superior research capabilities to navigate market volatility, delivering a return on average equity of 13.1%.

Driven by an increase in fee income, strong inflows of third-party capital into Waha Investment and supported by the robust performance of the Private Investments business, Waha Capital’s net operating income increased by 6% to AED 529 million in the first half of 2024.

