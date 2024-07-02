Jeddah: W7Worldwide, the Kingdom's leading home-grown marketing communication consultancy agency and a leader in the GCC region, has unveiled its Annual Report 2023, showcasing a year marked by remarkable achievements and recognitions as well as breaking barriers in the corporate PR and marketing communication industry.

"As we stand at the threshold of another transformative year, our unwavering commitment to bridge people and create a lasting impact remains steadfast, deeply embedded in the core of our ethos," said Abdullah Inayat, Director and Co-founder of W7Worldwide. "Driven by our collective spirit, we are poised to push our limits, foster innovation, and be industry trailblazers, as we soar to new heights in uncharted territory."

The report highlights W7Worldwide’s diverse portfolio and testimonials from local, regional and international clients in varied industries including, corporate, healthcare, technology and cybersecurity, financial, insurance, consumer, FMCG, HVAC, energy, hospitality, aviation, not-for-profit and public sectors. More importantly, W7Worldwide show the care the agency puts in all its communications to connect with the audience.

Abdulrahman Inayat, Director and Co-founder, W7Worldwide, said: “We crossed many milestones during 2023 and we want to set new standards in the marketing communication landscape during 2024 for the whole industry.”

“Our success transcends campaigns and awards; it's in the relationships built, trust earned, and positive impacts created. At W7Worldwide, our enduring mission is to connect people and leave a lasting impact,” he added.

During the year, W7Worldwide crafted 10 videos, one guide every month, 3 infographics attracting more than 1.9 billion social media impressions. Understanding the role of social media in today’s everyday lives, W7Worldwide boosted an impressive presence on several platforms with notable engagements.

As a responsible member of the community, W7Worldwide marked key national, international and religious days such as its Hajj Campaign, Ramadan Campaign, International Women’s Day, Arabic Language Day among many other with informative messaging that garnered praise and engagement.

Abdulrahman said, “In a world where digital engagement is paramount, W7Worldwide has proven its prowess in creating impactful campaigns that captivate audiences and drive meaningful interactions”.

W7Worldwide's exceptional work was recognized with multiple awards in 2023, further solidifying its standing as an industry leader. The agency was honored with five awards, including one gold award, two bronze awards, and two finalist placements. At the MEPRA 2023 - Arabic Communications Awards, W7Worldwide was awarded a gold award for its media campaign for the prestigious MENAISC event in December 2023, as well as two bronze awards for its impactful social media strategy and crisis communications plan. Additionally, the agency was named a finalist in the categories of Best Use of Influencers and Best Use of Content at the PRCA MENA Digital Awards 2023. These prestigious honors were a testament to the agency's innovative client campaigns, unparalleled industry expertise, and commitment to excellence.

Read the full report: https://bit.ly/3Ks8sVk

About W7Worldwide:

W7Worldwide is an award-winning independent GCC marketing communications consultancy based in Saudi Arabia. Our understanding of the local market converged with our global reach and knowledge enables us to bridge our clients with their audiences effectively. We are aligned by the objective of filling the gap in communication that exists in the local market. Therefore, our specialty lies in building bridges that sustain relationships and create brand reputation and value through innovative approaches. Our array of services is, but not limited to:

Reputation Management

Stakeholder Mapping

Crisis Management

Media Relations

Public Relations

Social Media

Marketing and Brand solutions

For more information about W7Worldwide please visit http://www.w7worldwide.com.

