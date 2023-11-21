Jeddah: W7Worldwide, a renowned marketing communications consultancy agency, celebrates World Television Day by releasing a compelling video emphasizing the continued significance of television despite the burgeoning influence of digital platforms. Marking the anniversary of the first World Television Forum in 1996, the global observance of World Television Day serves to recognize the vital role television plays in shaping societal narratives. (To view the complete video, please visit: https://bit.ly/47tD5TU).

In the current landscape dominated by digital broadcasting platforms and social media, television remains an integral part of daily life, serving as a crucial source of information and entertainment. Even as social media platforms expand content accessibility, television remains the most reliable medium for video content consumption, with a growing number of households investing in television sets.

Originally established by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1996, World Television Day acknowledges the medium's profound impact on global decision-making, its role in highlighting conflicts and global peace issues, and its contribution to raising awareness about critical global matters.

W7Worldwide's 51-second video exemplifies television's resilience in the face of digital platforms and social media. It emphasizes the crucial role of television in providing vital information, education, and entertainment during significant global events, including political, sporting, economic, and social occurrences worldwide.

The video showcases television's enduring influence through several impactful moments, including:

Live Royal Decrees

The broadcast of live royal orders on Saudi television screens, emphasizing television's role in disseminating crucial announcements prior to their circulation on social media platforms.

Sporting Events

The video captures the excitement of the Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr derby match in the Saudi League, highlighting television's magnetic draw for sports enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.

Interviews

Television continues to play a pivotal role in politics and economics, broadcasting high-profile meetings and interviews with key figures, including His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, during an interview with the "Fox News" channel.

Cultural and Social Events

The video portrays a spectrum of social and cultural events, from royal weddings to cultural gatherings and live sermons, all exclusively broadcast on television.

The video concludes with the resounding message, "TV has a constant presence in our homes, our cafes, and all our moments," underscoring television's enduring presence and profound impact within Arab societies and globally. World Television Day serves as a powerful reminder that television continues to be a vital medium for cultural awareness, entertainment, and the celebration of a nation's achievements.

About W7Worldwide

W7Worldwide is an award-winning independent GCC marketing communications consultancy based in Saudi Arabia. Our understanding of the local market converged with our global reach and knowledge enables us to bridge our clients with their audiences effectively. We are aligned by the objective of filling the gap in communication that exists in the local market. Therefore, our specialty lies in building bridges that sustain relationships and create brand reputation and value through innovative approaches. Our array of services is, but not limited to:

Reputation Management

Stakeholder Mapping

Crisis Management

Media Relations

Public Relations

Social Media

Marketing and Brand solutions

For more information about W7Worldwide please visit http://www.w7worldwide.com.

