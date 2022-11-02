Dubai: W Motors and Dubai Police joined forces to introduce the company’s high-tech Ghiath Smart Patrol to the US market with a showcase at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition, which took place in Dallas, Texas from 15-18 October 2022.

A Special Projects Division initiative, the first purpose-built police car in the world was designed and engineered by W Motors in partnership with Dubai Police and officially launched in Q1 2022 at the World Police Summit Exhibition in Dubai, UAE at EXPO 2020.

Stated as the most advanced police vehicle in the world, the GHIATH Smart Patrol integrates superior technological functionality and reliability and is setting new standards in law enforcement and policing capability. It features the latest smart system and AI features alongside cutting-edge technology in public safety, allowing the Dubai Police fleet to remain at the forefront of international security standards.

Commenting on W Motors’ participation at the high-profile annual conference, Ralph Debbas, founder and CEO of W Motors said: “To be invited to showcase our GHIATH Smart Patrol vehicle displayed at the IACP conference represents a major milestone for W Motors as we continue to drive our global expansion strategy and target new markets. It also marks the launch of the company’s security and defence programme that will focus on exciting development opportunities in this critical sector.”

W Motors also benefited from its presence at the IACP to increase exposure for the GHIATH Smart Patrol among law enforcement agencies, creating opportunities for future sales and distribution agreements across the US.

The GHIATH VIP Edition, a variant of the GHIATH Smart Patrol reserved exclusively for personal buyers, was also on display at the event.

“The event was also a global platform for the UAE government to demonstrate its commitment to supporting homegrown next-generation automotive capabilities, and further elevate the reputation of Dubai Police as an international leader in law enforcement. We would like to thank Dubai Police for the tremendous support we have received to date, and for putting their confidence in our ability to provide them with the most advanced police car in the world,” said Debbas.

Earlier in October, W Motors also showcased the Ghiath Smart Patrol at the seventh edition of the International Exhibition for National Security & Resilience (ISNR), a leading exhibition for innovation in the security solutions sector, which took place in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

About W Motors Automotive Group Holding Limited

Founded in 2012, W Motors is the first manufacturer of high-performance luxury sports cars in the Middle East. Based in Dubai, the fully integrated company capabilities span automotive design, research & development, through to technology and engineering, as well as consultancy and manufacturing under the Special Projects Division.

Led by Founder and CEO Ralph Debbas, W Motors is the creative force behind some of the most exclusive and technologically advanced vehicles available in the market today.

Its first hypercar was the iconic Lykan HyperSport, which catapulted the company to international stardom when it took centre stage as a hero car in Universal Studios' Furious 7 movie. Its most recent hypercar launch was the Fenyr SuperSport, a limited edition with a production run of 110 units.

The company also created the world’s most advanced security vehicle for Dubai Police with the GHIATH Smart Patrol part of its Special Projects Division. The GHIATH Smart Patrol represents a radical departure from classic security vehicle development and ushers in a new era of innovation-led high-tech defence and security capabilities.

In 2019, W Motors became the first private company to deposit its shares in the Nasdaq Dubai Central Securities Depository (CSD), and established W Motors Automotive Group Holding Limited within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

In Q1 2023, W Motors will open a state-of-the-art automotive factory in Dubai, UAE to accommodate the production of all current and future models, including electric and autonomous vehicles, in line with Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s smartest city.

