Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: W Motors, the Middle East’s first fully integrated mobility solutions provider, announced today the launch of its contract manufacturing division, designed to support global OEMs seeking to establish a manufacturing footprint in the region. This announcement was made on the sidelines of the “Make it in the Emirates” 2025 event.

Headquartered in Dubai in its recently opened automotive manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority(DIEZ), W Motors will now expand its operations to Abu Dhabi to support large-scale automotive production in the UAE and the region, strengthening and enhancing its position in the global automotive industry.

This strategic move aligns with the UAE’s industrial development and sustainable mobility objectives, including the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, known as the “300Billion Project”, which aims to develop and stimulate the country’s industrial sector, as well as the UAE Industry 4.0 initiative.

Supported by Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) to grow in Dubai, W Motors is now working closely with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) for the automotive cluster in Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) for the conformity certifications and local manufacturing, W Motors is reinforcing a shared commitment to position the UAE as the leading regional hub for automotive manufacturing. This initiative enables W Motors to provide zero-capex solutions for global OEMs looking to localize their production in the region.

During the “Make it in the Emirates 2025” event in Abu Dhabi, W Motors signed a series of high-profile strategic cooperation agreements with key international partners. The signing ceremonies were held on the 19th and 20th of May on the ADIO main stage:

AIH Group, one of the world’s largest contract manufacturing operators based in Pretoria, South Africa and globally recognized for their expertise in establishing manufacturing facilities and Semi-Knock Down (SKD) operations. This partnership enables W Motors to leverage AIH’s extensive industrial experience to ensure world-class standards in production, operational efficiency, and quality.

ROX Motor, an international luxury new energy vehicle brand, based in Shanghai China, partners with W Motors for contract manufacturing services to produce its vehicles in the UAE. Under this partnership, W Motors is localizing the production of the ROX 01 luxury SUV and will expand the production to future models, ensuring a streamlined and integrated local supply chain with comprehensive ancillary services, including logistics, assembly, and storage operations.

Genesis Middle East & Africa partners with W Motors for contract manufacturing services in the UAE and to develop and manufacture special projects including the “G80 Performance by W Motors”, featuring local customization options aimed at strengthening regional capabilities and enhancing customer offerings. This collaboration builds on the strong foundation established through previous joint projects that include the “GV80 Desert Edition” and the “GV80 armoring”.

Force Motors, one of India’s largest OEMs, a fully integrated automotive manufacturer based in Pune and renowned for producing its own engines, chassis, gearboxes, axles and vehicle bodies, has partnered with W Motors to jointly develop and explore the manufacturing of a new vehicle model in the UAE. The collaboration also includes a range of services and activities aimed at driving cross-border innovation in mobility solutions between India and the UAE, targeting both local and international markets.

Commenting on these announcements, Ralph Debbas, Founder & CEO of W Motors stated: “With W Motors being established in the region for 18 years and leading the way in mobility solutions, we are building a center of excellence, a powerhouse uniting the world’s largest automotive companies and facilitating local and regional growth. This ecosystem delivers cutting-edge mobility solutions, from design and engineering to localized assembly and manufacturing, all in one integrated framework. Through this initiative, we position ourselves as a turnkey manufacturing partner for OEMs seeking to establish or expand production in the Middle East, supporting national industrial growth and economic development.”

Since the launch of the Lykan HyperSport as W Motors’ first hypercar and with its success being featured in the Fast and Furious 7 movie, W Motors has expanded significantly to provide fully integrated mobility services to third-party clients alongside its own vehicles with in-house design, engineering, technology and manufacturing capabilities from its HQ in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The company is focused on providing products and services to its clients ranging from security & defense vehicles, last-mile electric delivery vehicles, autonomous solutions, racing cars, vehicle enhancements, design and engineering services, and now contract manufacturing.

About W Motors Automotive Group Holding Limited:

Founded in 2012, W Motors is the first manufacturer of high-performance luxury sports cars in the Middle East and has since evolved into a fully integrated mobility solutions provider.

Headquartered in Dubai UAE, the company’s capabilities span across automotive design and engineering, research & development, manufacturing, technology, and consultancy, positioning it as the leader in the region’s automotive industry.

Led by Founder and CEO Ralph Debbas, W Motors is the creative force behind some of the most exclusive and technologically advanced vehicles available in the market today.

W Motors created and developed the GHIATH Program with Dubai Police, highlighting the company’s ability in delivering turnkey solutions focused on security, defense and smart technologies. Under its dedicated Special Projects Division, W Motors is committed to driving the development of sustainable automotive solutions for the next generation and bespoke specialist vehicles designed for specific industry sectors and markets.



In 2024, W Motors launched its state-of-the-art automotive facility in Dubai, UAE, built to host the company’s HQ, Design and Engineering center, R&D, assembly and production lines, the region’s only automotive-focused composites division, as well as a flagship showroom and a regional mobility centre of excellence. W Motors is now expanding its operations to Abu Dhabi with a cutting-edge production facility offering contract manufacturing services to global OEMs looking to establish a manufacturing footprint in the Middle East.

About AIH Group:

The AIH Group is a global collective of companies delivering value-added services in the automotive industry and related sectors. Its ecosystem covers automotive and industry consulting, logistics and supply chain planning, engineering, contract assembly, built environment, infrastructure and plant and equipment, human capital and economic development. With a team of full-time and project-based professionals, all with advanced qualifications and global experience, which includes experts in industrial, process, mechanical, and maintenance engineering, as well as logistics, plant planning, operations, consulting, construction, project management, human capital development, economic and sector development, and feasibility studies. The AIH Group’s proven track record can be credited to a competent team of consultants with a deep understanding of industry, headed by experienced leadership.

About ROX Motor:

ROX Motor is an international new-energy vehicle company, focused on Smart, All-terrain, REEV innovation. We are dedicated to empowering those who yearn to explore faraway places through advanced technologies. Our vision is to become the world's leading outdoor lifestyle brand.

About Genesis:

As a Korean design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody ‘athletic elegance’, including The G70, The G80 midsize sedan and The G90 flagship sedan, as well as The GV70, The GV80 & The GV80 Coupe. With Genesis distributors based throughout the Middle East and Africa region, Genesis is present with standalone showrooms in the region, with plans to expand further into the MEA region in the near future.

About Force Motors Limited: India’s Leading Van Maker

Founded in 1958 by Shri N. K. Firodia, Force Motors Limited was established with a vision to provide affordable, reliable, and efficient transportation for the masses. Today, it stands as a fully integrated automobile company specializing in the engineering, development, and manufacture of vehicles, aggregates, and components.

The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing units across India, employs over 10,000 people, and is led by Dr. Abhay Firodia. Its advanced R&D center in Pune, supported by a design team of over 1,000 experts, is regarded as one of the finest in the country.

Force Motors is a versatile automotive company with the capability to cater to diverse international markets by offering customized, country-specific solutions. Its formidable product range spans light commercial vehicles and multi-utility vehicles, and its export presence extends to the Middle East and Gulf region, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Force Motors has built strong relationships with global automotive leaders by consistently delivering high-quality engines and components.

