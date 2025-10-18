Dubai: The team behind the Vulcan innovative GenAI security solutions has made significant strides in the Middle East by announcing strategic partnerships at GITEX Global 2025, the largest technology event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Building on the Vulcan team’s selection into the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator earlier this year, leading members of the G42 ecosystem are now using the Vulcan solutions to advance safe and responsible GenAI adoption across the MENA region. These partnerships reinforce Vulcan’s position as the leading GenAI security solutions, empowering enterprises to deploy AI safely and responsibly.

Since joining the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator in June as one of only ten startups chosen from more than 120 global applicants, the Vulcan team has leveraged the program to scale its business across the region. Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder, has played a pivotal role in introducing Vulcan to strategic partners, industry leaders, and regulators across MENA.

The first announcement was with CPX, another G42 company and a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services. CPX is offering the innovative Vulcan GenAI security solutions in several target markets.

Both teams have already worked together to test LLM applications for clients across multiple languages – including Arabic, English, Hindi and Kazakh. Leveraging the Vulcan scalable and automated testing tool, the teams generated over 140,000 attack prompts covering 20+ threats and 25+ attack techniques to provide actionable threat insights to the clients. This is a testament to the Vulcan team’s deep understanding of GenAI attack scenarios and unmatched ability in risk detection.

Through the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator, the Vulcan team is engaging with Astra Tech, the consumer arm of the G42 ecosystem and the company behind botim and botim money. As Astra Tech advances its AI-native and fintech-first consumer ecosystem through botim, which serves more than 150 million users globally, the Vulcan team will assess its specialized AI systems to support alignment with leading global standards for safety, security, and responsible innovation.

Alvin Kwock, co-founder of Vulcan, who was in Dubai for the announcements, said, “We are honoured to have earned the trust of several top players in AI and cybersecurity here in the UAE. The Presight AI-Startup Accelerator has more than fulfilled its promise to scale our business across MENA. Upon launching Vulcan in the Middle East at the start of this year, it was our ambition to work closely with the G42 group. Through our work with Presight, CPX and Astra Tech, we have fulfilled this objective and are looking forward to taking our collaborations global.”

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, “It is remarkable to see the velocity of the Vulcan team’s progress, with announcements with CPX and Astra Tech since joining the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator’s inaugural cohort. We recognized early on that their GenAI safety and assurance capabilities would integrate seamlessly within the G42 ecosystem. With commercial traction now accelerating, the next phase focuses on closing key contracts and projects — driving systemic momentum in AI across industries and borders.”

Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX, said, “Our collaboration with the Vulcan team allows us to offer our clients the most advanced and comprehensive security solutions for GenAI. We find the Vulcan platform to be a perfect complement to CPX’s market-leading transformative security offerings. We are looking forward to expanding our collaboration to new markets and opportunities.”

Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Board Member and CEO of Astra Tech, said, “Security is not a feature. It is the foundation of responsible AI. At Astra Tech, we are committed to building technology people can trust, and that means stress-testing our systems at every level. The Vulcan team brings deep expertise in AI red teaming, and their alignment with our safety-first mission enhances how we secure and scale AI across our ecosystem. Together, we are ensuring that platforms like botim are not just intelligent, but resilient, compliant, and ready for real-world impact.”

About Vulcan

The Vulcan innovative GenAI security solutions were developed in 2024 to address the growing need for safety and security in the GenAI space. Under their UAE company, the Vulcan team has worked with governments and enterprises across the Middle East promoting proactive security strategies and responsible AI development.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

About CPX Holding

CPX, a G42 company, is a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, CPX employs over 600 cyber and physical security specialists serving enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors in the UAE and beyond. With a strong focus on delivering transformative security across the AI ecosystem, CPX empowers organizations to assess risks, protect assets, and operate with unwavering confidence.

About Astra Tech

Astra Tech is a UAE-based consumer technology company transforming how intelligence reaches everyday life. As the consumer subsidiary of the G42 ecosystem, Astra Tech delivers AI-powered services that blend communication, finance, and essential digital tools into one seamless experience. From regulated fintech infrastructure to AI-native platforms, the company is building an integrated ecosystem where innovation becomes both practical and personal.