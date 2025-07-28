Owners enjoy VOXA Club access to 24+ curated amenities, from beach-style pool to fitness hubs, and elevated, open-air meeting lounge

Dubai, UAE: Pantheon Development has officially unveiled VOXA, a dynamic new development in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) that seamlessly blends residential and commercial offerings. As part of this visionary project, VOXA Offices have been introduced to cater to today’s evolving work and lifestyle needs.

In a community known for its residential charm, VOXA introduces rare freehold commercial units tailored for entrepreneurs, creatives, and business owners seeking high-end workspaces in a strategic setting.

Set within a bold mixed-use tower, VOXA merges sleek boutique layouts, high-end corridors and common areas, with purposeful design to meet the evolving needs of today’s professionals. These offices, ranging from 723 to 1,290 sq. ft., are crafted to accommodate startups and seasoned firms alike, offering flexible formats, modern finishes, and long-term ownership potential.

Located on Al Khail road, the development offers exceptional connectivity and easy access to major Dubai hubs and highways – Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Sheikh Zayed road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed road. Situated right next to the upcoming Al Khail Avenue Mall, the location is as prime as it gets in JVT.

Owners will also benefit from exclusive VOXA Club membership, with access to over 24 curated amenities designed to elevate lifestyle and productivity. These include a beach-themed pool as well as resort-styled pools, gym, zen yoga garden, padel court, basketball court, and our sky lounge –the perfect setting for those sundowner meetings.

Every detail – from marble-accented lobbies to relaxing green spaces – reflects Pantheon Development’s commitment to design that serves both function and inspiration.

“Workspace design must evolve with the way we work,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder of Pantheon Development. “With VOXA, we’ve reimagined how commercial real estate will support human performance – blending flexibility, community, and purpose into every square foot – creating workspaces for the businesses of the future.”

With a 1% monthly payment plan, six-year tenure, and Q3 2028 handover, VOXA presents a compelling investment opportunity fuelled by high rental yield potential and high footfall across its commercial components.

VOXA Offices is a new benchmark for lifestyle-focused commercial real estate, pairing urban access and architectural excellence in one of Dubai’s most strategically positioned neighbourhoods.

About Pantheon Development

Pantheon Development is a purpose-driven real estate company founded by Kalpesh Kinariwala to create spaces that blend architectural excellence with vibrant community living. Responding to a gap in Dubai’s market, Pantheon delivers high-quality, aspirational homes designed for modern life – without excessive costs or delays. From its first project in JVC, Pantheon redefined affordable luxury through smart design and lifestyle-driven amenities. Known for on-time delivery and customer-first values, the company has earned trust across Dubai’s evolving landscape. Today, Pantheon continues to expand, offering residential and commercial developments built on innovation, integrity, and a commitment to making dream homes a reality.

www.pantheondevelopment.ae