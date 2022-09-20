Egypt’s real estate developer VOW Developments announced the launch of the last phase of SOLAS project in New Administrative Capital, during its participation in Cityscape Egypt 2022. The exhibition will take place from 21 to 24 September.



Chairman of VOW Developments Amr Ashour, stated, “The company showcases a special offer during the exhibition period with a 10% discount on units of the last phase, which makes it a unique opportunity for customers, especially during the current period that is witnessing hikes in construction cost and selling prices.”

Ashour added, "We have completed the entire concrete structure of SOLAS project, in accordance with construction schedule, and in a manner that maintains the company's commitment to delivery to customers. Consequently, we confirm the company's commitment to the development schedule."



Great rates of the project constructions reflects a strong financial solvency and a clear and specific investment plan.



Additionally, VOW Developments seeks to maintain the confidence of its clients and its credibility in real estate market. Accordingly, the company plans to complete constructions of SOLAS project, located in New Capital’s financial district, in 2023, Ashour concluded.

