Dubai, UAE: As part of its commitment to encourage the spirit of giving within the community, ENOC Group participated in the ‘Ramadan Aman’ initiative in coordination with Al Ihsan Charity Association. Through the partnership, volunteers from ENOC Group participated in distributing 200,000 iftar boxes across all Emirates.

Ramadan Aman aims to provide drivers with iftar boxes to break their fast on time and avoid traffic accidents and speeding. ENOC Group has been one of the main sponsors of the ‘Ramadan Aman’ initiative since 2014. During this year’s campaign, more than 8,000 volunteers participated to foster a sense of solidarity within the community, where one day has been chosen exclusively for ENOC employees to volunteer and celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day.

ENOC Group had a set of initiatives taking place during the Holy month of Ramadan including senior citizens’ iftar gathering, Alokozay date box distribution at ENOC sites, grocery box packing and distributing in collaboration with Zoom, gas cylinders distributed by EMGAS, Iftar meals distribution in partnership with Beit Al Kheir, ENOC employees Misbaha Workshops which were then distributed with the iftar meals, and more.

