Dubai, UAE – Volkswagen Middle East has announced its sponsorship of Gulf United Football Club, a collaboration rooted in their shared vision of driving a more inclusive future for the sport in local communities. The partnership will see the launch of the inaugural Volkswagen Cup – a tournament designed for young players and families to support grassroots football in the United Arab Emirates.

Recently becoming part of the first division league, Gulf United FC, is the UAE’s first team to ever gain back to back promotions and league titles. The club is also committed to nurturing the next generation of young players through its academy as well as its residential and scholarship programs.

Renowned for its dedication to player development, Gulf United FC has worked with Volkswagen Middle East to design a fun-filled competition for budding footballers – both girls and boys – aged 4-12 years old. The event will host 32 teams at Kings School Al Barsha on 8th March 2024.

Matthias Ziegler, Managing Director, Volkswagen Middle East, said: "Our partnership with Gulf United FC brings the people's club together with the people's car. At Volkswagen Middle East we’re more than just vehicles; we’re about the experiences that bring people together. Teaming up with Gulf United FC reflects our ‘Made for Everyone’ spirit, driving forward joy, passion, and a sense of community through the power of football.”

Mohammed Jarad, Director of Marketing, Gulf United Football club, said: “Gulf United FC was built to create a brighter future for young people through the power of sports. In partnership with Volkswagen, we look forward to creating more opportunities that allow every individual, regardless of their ability, to partake, grow, and excel in football.”

Volkswagen Middle East’s sponsorship of Gulf United FC comes following the successful and ongoing partnership with Qatar Foundation signed last year, marking another key milestone in the brand’s “we drive football” global strategy.

About Volkswagen Middle East:

Volkswagen Middle East is the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand representation across 8 countries in the region. Across the Middle East Volkswagen's product lineup includes the Tiguan, Golf GTI & R, T-Roc and Touareg as well as the regions best-selling Volkswagen, the 7 seater SUV, the Teramont. Volkswagen Passenger Cars is present in more than 140 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at 29 locations in twelve countries. In 2022, Volkswagen globally delivered around 4.6 million vehicles. Around 170,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.

About Gulf United:

Gulf United create brighter futures for young players through the power of football. Founded in 2019, GUFC is a football institute with a footing in all levels of the game. GUFC consists of a grassroots academy, two professional teams in UAE Division 1 and Division 3 and it also boasts the largest sports scholarship consultancy in the MENA region. Gulf United have a deep love for the game and are here to harness the opportunities it creates.