Muscat, Oman: Vodafone in Oman has joined hands with Al Huthaifa Group, a homegrown company offering competitive business solutions in technology, recruitment and talent acquisition, to drive its sales strategy and achieve its growth goals. Believing in the joint power of humans and technology, Vodafone has been enabling SMEs, building capacities and helping businesses in Oman scale-up, by leveraging its international expertise, data-driven knowledge and market-leading best practices across all operational touchpoints.

The long-term partnership with Al Huthaifa Group will create 150 job opportunities for nationals across the country, offering some of Oman’s budding talents a stepping stone into successful sales and marketing careers. To date, over 80 Omanis have been enrolled into the prerequisite training which aims to enhance candidate sale skills, negotiation techniques, and overall knowledge and experience of all things Vodafone including its state-of-the-art eStore machines.

“We live and breathe our slogan – “Together we can” - because truly when humans and technology come together, anything is possible. Our partnership with Al Huthaifa Group is integral to the retail evolution of the Omani market as people transition from the traditional brick and mortar expectation to a completely digital experience,” said Fadwa El Kosairy, Head of Sales & Services “We have great ambitions for Vodafone in Oman, and are confident that together with our partners and our ever-growing talent pool we will continue to bring a radically different digital proposition to the country.”

Warda Al Manji, Al Huthaifa Group Chairperson said, “We are excited to be working with Vodafone in Oman and help realise their vision for a digital future. For over a decade, we have been building our capabilities and expertise offering corporate clients a wide spectrum of business solutions, carefully tailored to not only fit their needs but also seamlessly integrate into their operations.”

Since inception, Vodafone has been identifying and working with market pioneers to bring value-add services and benefits to its customers. To date, its partnerships have generated direct and indirect jobs in the fields of e-services, sales and marketing, IT and cybersecurity to name but a few.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone team exceeds 90%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localizing technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/

