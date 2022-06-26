Muscat, Oman: Vodafone recently entered into an agreement with Goal One Soccer Centers, with Ahmed Al Shuaili, Chief Financial Officer signing on behalf of Vodafone and Ahmed Al Mahrazi, Chief Financial Officer, representing Goal One. The agreement will see the presence of branding and a Vodafone kiosk set up within the Goal One premises.

Commenting on the signing, Ahmed Al Shuaili, Chief Financial Officer of Vodafone said, “Our collaboration with Goal One stems from our commitment to enriching In-Country Value by supporting local SMEs and enabling them to attain brand exposure. Moreover, we will be able to conduct sports activities and events at any of their 10 football pitches, alongside boosting our presence with branding elements at their facilities together with an e-kiosk.”

From his side, Ahmed Al Mahrazi from Goal One stated, “We are pleased to be a part of Vodafone’s efforts in partnering with local SMEs. Our main goal is to bring the community together through sport. Vodafone’s support will not only be beneficial for enriching the services we provide but also align ourselves with the objectives of Vodafone, which hosts a global-scale reputation, to enhance the local economy.”

Goal One is located in Al Athaiba, Muscat and hosts multiple FA recommended 5-a-side pitch sizes and Fifa-approved astroturf. Pitches have dedicated rubber cushioning to provide a safe and healthy experience for all ages. Bookings are done through the Goal One Soccer Centers mobile application where players can pay online, split payments, create teams and manage tournaments.

Vodafone is available across the Sultanate through the My Vodafone App on Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and the App Store and in more than 3,500 outlets across Oman. The full list can be found on www.vodafone.om

