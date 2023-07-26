Muscat, Oman: Vodafone Oman is extending the socio-economic impact of Khareef, beyond the season, reaffirming its commitment to the nation and its most southerly Governorate with its ‘Come for Khareef, Stay for Dhofar’ campaign. The digital operator will capitalise on its strong presence in Dhofar and its main sponsorship of this year’s Khareef Festival to support, promote and enable the growth of local businesses.

Sayyid Fahad Abdul Aziz Saud Al-Busaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Oman, said: “People come to Dhofar every summer to marvel at the region’s lush green wonders during Khareef, and while Vodafone will enjoy prominence during this time, it is also determined to stand side by side with Dhofaris and demonstrate that we are not only here for the season. We are a partner and our aim is to continue contributing to the growth and sustainability of the local economy and community, fostering long-lasting positive impact in Dhofar beyond the Khareef season.

He went on to explain that Vodafone has consolidated an extensive list of local SMEs, representing the richness of Dhofar, whom will reap the benefits of Vodafone’s carefully designed campaign which includes nation-wide marketing, social media collaborations and on-ground activations at touristic sites. Vodafone will also consolidate and distribute a dedicated SME guide encouraging visitors to explore and engage with businesses including Mozzart, Dinero Café, Try Said App, Al Bahu Design, NF productions, and Meski, showcasing the vibrant and diverse offerings that Dhofar has to offer, not only until the end of August but beyond.

As well as supporting SMEs by providing ongoing opportunities for collaboration and growth, Vodafone’s campaign also includes numerous other initiatives that will be running until the end of August. These include multiple youth empowerment activations through its partnership with the Youth Center; as well as the Dhofar Marathon scheduled to take place on August 5, promoting health, fitness and community participation.

Vodafone is also investing in entertainment across various locations in Dhofar for Khareef. Through collaborations with several Theatre Groups, it will be offering engaging experiences and memorable moments for residents and visitors while enriching the cultural landscape of the season.

Throughout the Khareef season and powered by its 5G Next network, Vodafone customers and international visitors will enjoy an all-together elevated mobile experience. Its market-leading BLACK postpaid packages, Bonus Data for RED packages, Khareef Plan and Visitor packs, all guarantee continuous value-add and seamless connectivity wherever they are in Dhofar.

Following the successful debut of Vodafone Oman’s ‘Do More in Dhofar’ campaign last year, the ‘Come for Khareef, Stay for Dhofar’ campaign continues the company’s commitment to working with communities in Oman to address their unique needs and aspirations, all the while fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 71 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

