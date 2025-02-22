Muscat, Oman: Vodafone Oman has once again set the benchmark for exclusivity and innovation with the success of its 777 live number auction. Held in collaboration with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), this exclusive event provided customers the opportunity to claim some of the most sought-after mobile numbers in the Sultanate, with final bids closing at over OMR 580,000 to support charitable associations and organisations across the country.

Building on the success of the company’s previous special gold and diamond numbers auction—which generated over OMR 100,000—the 777 series auction, attracted overwhelming participation, reaffirming the growing demand for unique mobile numbers that embody both status and rarity. This momentum continued as Vodafone reached a new milestone with the auction of the first-ever single-digit number (7777 7777) in the country’s telecom history, which sold for OMR 429,500, setting a new record as the most valuable number ever sold in Oman.

Commenting on the impact of the auction, Eng. Bader Al Zidi, Vodafone Oman CEO, remarked: “At Vodafone Oman, we believe that every interaction with our customers should be meaningful; whether it’s through our services, experiences, or initiatives like the 777 auction. This event wasn’t just about offering rare numbers; it was about creating something truly memorable while making a tangible impact in the community. The overwhelming participation reaffirms that exclusivity can have a purpose, and we are committed to continuing to find ways to bring value to our customers beyond traditional telecom offerings.” He went on to add, “I would like to thank the TRA and our loyal customers for being part of this success.”

The event provided a seamless and interactive experience, allowing bidders to compete for some of the rarest numbers in Oman. While adhering to regulatory and data privacy processes, this auction reinforced Vodafone’s commitment to setting new standards in customer engagement while ensuring fair competition through a structured and transparent bidding process.

Since entering into the Omani market, Vodafone Oman has consistently challenged the status-quo, introducing a bold and modern approach to telecommunications. Its commitment to a fully digital ecosystem has redefined accessibility and convenience, offering flexible solutions designed to meet evolving demands. As it continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries and shaping the next era of connectivity in the Sultanate.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 4,000 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 10% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.