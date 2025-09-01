Muscat – Building on its record-setting auction earlier this year, Vodafone Oman is now introducing exclusive “777” numbers for customers and enterprises. As the first company to offer a premium series of this kind in the Sultanate, Vodafone is redefining mobile numbers as powerful assets for both personal and business branding.

Designed for memorability and functionality, the 777 series adds a practical, customer-facing layer to Vodafone’s enterprise offering, supporting how companies present themselves across packaging, media, and service platforms. Since its launch, BLACK for Business has gained steady traction among SMEs in Oman, addressing key priorities such as cost predictability, usage control, and international mobility. With scalable plans, bill capping, digital self-service, and roaming in more than 154 destinations, BLACK for Business continues to empower enterprises with the clarity and control they need to grow with confidence.

Through this launch, Vodafone Oman is also elevating the value of its BLACK Postpaid portfolio. Customers of BLACK Prime and BLACK Pioneer will not only gain access to an exclusive number, but will also benefit from an additional year of free data. In a market where customer expectations continue to evolve, this initiative reflects Vodafone’s efforts to provide premium experiences that pair exclusivity with meaningful benefits, enabling customers to shape their digital identity with greater distinction.

“The 777 series represent a new dimension of what mobile numbers mean in today’s world,” said Aisha Al Kiyumi, Head of Commercial Planning at Vodafone Oman. “Numbers are no longer just functional; they have now become powerful assets that enhance both personal identity and business presence. By making this series available, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering solutions that combine practicality with distinction, ensuring customers and enterprises are equipped to stand out in a fast-moving digital age.”

As a fully greenfield network built from the ground up, Vodafone continues to set new standards for the industry, combining simplicity with strategic impact and underscoring its contribution to Oman’s digital economy.

The 777 series is now available for purchase exclusively at Vodafone Oman stores.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than four million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 75 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 4,000 sales channels across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

