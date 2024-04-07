Muscat, Oman: Vodafone Oman is bringing a digital twist to one of Eid’s cherished traditions of giving Eidiyah, through a special promotion. Between April 9 and April 18, Vodafone RED customers can enjoy and extend their Eid celebrations with family and friends by topping up to receive an instant Eidiyah.

Aisha Al Kiyumi, Vodafone Oman’s Pricing Manager. "At Vodafone, we always aim to add an innovative digital touch to everything we do. This Eid Al Fitr, we are blending a cherished tradition with digital experience with our 'Top-up and Get Your Eidiyah' promotion. We hope that this enriches our customers' Eid celebrations with a personalised and rewarding experiences, true to the Vodafone spirit.”

Vodafone RED customers will be able to avail and choose their Eidiyah during the ten-day promotion. Those who top up their accounts with OMR 5 will receive OMR 2 reward, while those who opt for OMR 10 will enjoy an additional OMR 3. Customers looking to stay connected longer can choose to top up OMR 20 and receive OMR 10 while those going all-out can enjoy an exceptional OMR 25 for OMR 50 top-up. In addition, Vodafone is giving 3 lucky customers who top-up with OMR 20 or OMR 50 a chance to entre the draw to win a travel voucher worth OMR 1000 to one of Vodafone’s destinations.

This latest Eidiyah twist, merging traditions with technology, further cements Vodafone Oman’s creative prowess in digitalising the Omani way of life. From socially impactful campaigns and initiatives to business-driven launches and promotions, it continues to pave the way for a connected future, leaving a lasting imprint on communities and people alike.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centered around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than four million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 75 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 4,000 sales channels across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

For more information please contact:

IDENTITY

E: latest@ouridentity.com