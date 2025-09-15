Muscat, Oman – Software Group, a global technology leader in digital financial service platforms, and Vodafone Oman have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing innovative digital financial services in Oman. This strategic partnership aligns with the Sultanate’s Vision 2040, which prioritizes digital transformation, financial inclusion, and sustainable economic development.

Through the partnership, the two companies aim to accelerate the growth of Oman’s digital economy by enabling access to next-generation financial services for individuals, businesses, and institutions. The collaboration seeks to enhance financial inclusion by delivering customer-centric digital channels and solutions, fostering greater convenience, accessibility, and empowerment across the population.

Commenting on the importance of the partnership, Sayyid Fahad Abdul Aziz Saud Al-Busaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Vodafone Oman said:

“At Vodafone Oman, our priority is to remove the barriers customers face in accessing essential services, and financial services are at the heart of that journey. Our partnership with Software Group will ensure a seamless integration of digital financial solutions into our ecosystem, giving customers secure and convenient ways to manage their everyday needs. By working together, we will combine global expertise with our digital-first approach to deliver meaningful solutions for customers in Oman and support the long-term growth of the sector."

Under the terms of the MoU, Software Group and Vodafone Oman will jointly explore offerings based on Software Group’s DigiWave Digital Banking Platform and digital channel solutions, such as mobile wallets, agency banking, mobile and internet banking, digital lending, and integration services that will be designed to meet the evolving needs of Oman’s financial ecosystem, supporting banks, fintechs, government agencies, and enterprises in delivering tailored financial services.

Commenting on the partnership, Kalin Radev, CEO of Software Group, said:

"We are excited to partner with Vodafone Oman, a visionary player in the region, to drive Oman’s digital transformation journey. Combining Software Group’s global experience and proven digital solutions with Vodafone Oman’s strong market presence and innovation will enable us to extend financial access to underserved segments, stimulate economic participation, and contribute to the realization of Oman’s Vision 2040."

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Oman’s financial sector development, providing a strong foundation for inclusive, technology-driven services that will empower communities and accelerate the nation’s shift toward a sustainable digital economy.

About Software Group

Software Group is a global technology company specialized in digitalization and integration solutions for financial service providers. It currently serves a worldwide client base in more than 70 countries from 9 regional offices located in Australia, Bulgaria, Egypt, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, the Philippines, and the USA. Some of Software Group’s customers are organizations such as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mastercard and Mastercard Foundation, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Asia Development Bank, Asia Confederation of Credit Unions (ACCU), Access Bank Germany, Banco BAI, Bank South Pacific, Bank de Cairo, Rompetrol, Standard Bank, Dosh International, Allianz, Eurobank, Generali, Fidelity Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank among many others. Learn more at www.softwaregroup.com.

About Vodafone Oman

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 4,000 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 14% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.

