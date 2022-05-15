Muscat, Oman: Vodafone recently signed an agreement with Mzadcom Smart Auction Solutions LLC, an online auction platform on May 11, 2022. The agreement was signed between Sayyed Fahad Al Busaidi, Chief Support Services Officer at Vodafone and Ibrahim Al Junaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Mzadcom. This partnership is aimed at allowing individuals to bid and purchase distinctive Diamond and Gold numbers of their preference, in line with TRA rules and regulations.

Highlighting the importance of the signing, Fahad Al Busaidi stated, “Vodafone is committed to ensuring the highest levels of service extended to its customers, by giving them the option to choose and own exclusive Diamond and Gold numbers. This step is aligned with the procedures set by the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA) as per the Telecommunications Regulatory Act Decision (No. 1/2018), which sees the allocation of Diamond and Gold numbers to be carried out through auctions to allow for greater transparency in the allocation process of telecommunications numbers to beneficiaries. The signing with Mzadcom further reinforces our vision of being a completely technology-driven company, since the bids will be conducted via an e-auction platform as well as entering into key partnerships with companies that have already built a strong foundation in Oman.

Ibrahim Al Junaibi, added, “We are proud to be a part of Vodafone’s efforts to transform the face of the local telecommunications sector. Vodafone, as a brand, operates on a global scale and brings with it a world-class experience that augments our already existing facilities. We would like to thank them for their collaboration and anticipate the positive impact that our partnership might bring, not only with regard to digitalisation in Oman but also when it comes to enriching customer experience.”

Mzadcom is an electronic platform for e-auctions, with a host website that provides users to sell or bid for products online. Item previews take place through exhibitions of the respective institutions, either governmental or private. Mzadcom is managed by Webware LLC, an Omani company specialised in digital solutions.

Vodafone is available across the Sultanate through the My Vodafone App onn Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and the App Store and in more than 3,500 outlets across Oman. The full list can be found on www.vodafone.om

-Ends-

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone International, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone Oman seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone Oman team is valued at 95%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localising technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om