Riyadh, KSA: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies with over 6,000 hotels across 19 distinct brands – is proud to debuted its premium voco hotels brand in Saudi Arabia’s Holy City with the official opening of voco Makkah. The hotel is part of the Maad Hospitality Towers Development in Makkah, a mixed-used megaproject that includes restaurants, lounge areas, and event halls.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & resorts said: “We’re very pleased to increase our presence in the Kingdom while catering to the needs of guests travelling to Makkah during the Hajj or Umrah seasons. When it’s time for the journey of a lifetime, voco Makkah is with you every step of the way.”

“Religious tourism remains the bedrock of the Kingdom’s tourism growth, with a goal of attracting 30 million pilgrims to the Kingdom by 2030. Saudi Arabia’s National Vision 2030 is an ambitious blueprint of the country’s long-term goals and expectations, and we look forward to catering to the influx of pilgrims at voco Makkah.”

The 4321-room property is thoughtfully designed with accommodation from two up to four guests, perfect for families or groups travelling together. All rooms feature the contemporary classic comfort of a voco hotel design. Guests will benefit from multiple reception areas for ease of check in, separate praying areas for male and female, and the ability to walk to the holy mosque. The property also boasts 20,000 sqm of dining facilities.

Close to Mina Valley and Mount Arafat and only 1.5km from Masjid al-Haram (City Centre), guests can enjoy a prime location with premium amenities. Global cuisine from international chefs is served around the clock in four eye-catching towers which include anything a guest could need. From a mini shopping mall to a barber shop, the distinctive character and contemporary features will make every stay special.

Majed Bukhari General Manager voco Makkah an IHG Hotel, said: “We are thrilled to launch voco in the Holy City. Designed for the religious traveler, voco Makkah provides a place of comfort and tranquility. Our attention to detail and high-quality touch enhances the guest experience where it matters most. This religious journey transcends expectations and I’m pleased our team has answered the call to offer a premium experience for our guests in Makkah.”

Guests are welcome to ‘come on in’ and are greeted with a locally-inspired welcome treat (a voco signature hallmark) – complimentary Saudi dates and a swift check-in. ‘Me time’ beckons in guestrooms, featuring signature voco hotels’ touches such as refillable bathroom bulk amenities from Apotheke, a plant-based organic skincare company.

With a stay, guests will have access to a best-in-class loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, which is centered around its guests – giving them richer benefits and more ways to earn than ever before, all powered by the leading technology of its new mobile app.

voco Makkah will be the third voco property in KSA after voco Riyadh and voco Al Khobar opened in 2019. The opening will take IHG Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio in Saudi Arabia to over 20,000 rooms.

​​​​​​For reservations and further information, please visit: https://www.ihg.com/hotels/us/en/makkah/qcaks/hoteldetail

Email: vocomakkah.reservation@ihg.com

About voco™ hotels:

voco™ combines the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel, providing guests with a dependably upscale experience. The name, voco, means ‘to invite’ and ‘call together’ originating from Latin, representing the brand’s thoughtful, unstuffy and charming nature. voco’s well put-together hotels combine memorable moments and high-quality touches, from indulgent amenities to big, comfy beds. Guests will always get a warm welcome during a swift check in, a comfy room perfect for unwinding and relaxing, and vibrant bar and restaurant spaces that provide plenty of opportunity to connect and socialise. For more information and to book, visit www.vocohotels.com, and stay connected with us on Facebook www.facebook.com/vocohotels, and Instagram www.instagram.com/vocohotels.

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,200 open hotels in over 100 countries, and nearly 2,000 in the development pipeline.

