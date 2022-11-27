VMware will showcase the ability of its latest innovations in multi-cloud and apps modernization to help customers optimize their strategies and transform their operations at Cairo ICT on November 27 – 30, 2022.

As organizations embrace multi-cloud, they are encountering a significant spike in complexity, security challenges, and a skills shortage. At Cairo ICT, VMware will show how it is helping organizations successfully adopt a “Cloud Smart” approach, with flexibility and choice across multiple clouds.

With the ICT sector in Egypt growing at more than 16% during the fiscal year 2021-2022, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, it is essential that organizations in Egypt and the wider MENA region understand the challenges around cloud adoption and how to get it right.

VMware’s booth will feature special pods dedicated to key solutions and services including application modernization with VMware Tanzu, VMware Cloud Provider Partner program, cloud infrastructure (VMC on AWS), managing the cloud with VMware Aria, secure cloud workloads with VMware NSX, and VMware Telco Cloud Platform.

VMware executives Amr Salah, Regional Director NALE, and Abdullah Khorami, Regional Director Commercial Business METNA, will be at the event to meet with customers and partners, discuss the company’s latest innovations, and reveal how cloud-smart organizations can benefit from enhanced competitiveness and top-line results.

Salah said: “VMware and its partners remain dedicated to helping organizations embrace a multi-cloud and app-centric approach that unlocks innovation and agility, while enhancing security. A multi-cloud environment gives customers a rich choice of clouds—sovereign and global—in which they can run their apps. At Cairo ICT we’re excited to help customers understand how to turn multi-cloud complexity into competitive advantage.”

The need for organizations to focus on multi-cloud was reinforced by recent research by Vanson Bourne and commissioned by VMware, which revealed that 97 percent of cloud-smart organizations surveyed said their approach to multi-cloud had improved their revenue growth, and 96 percent said it had improved their profitability. These learnings point to the impact of VMware Cross-Cloud services – which provide customers with the advantages of a cloud-smart approach by helping them choose the right cloud for the right app.

Following closely from COP27, VMware will also highlight how it helps customers reduce carbon emissions to build a more sustainable future. Through its products, VMware has helped customers globally avoid putting 1.2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

VMware also reduced its global carbon footprint to net zero to become a certified CarbonNeutral company two years earlier than planned in November 2018, and the company is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions for its operations and supply chain by 2030 as part of its Environmental, Social and Governance strategy.

VMware is well-placed to support organizations in Egypt, as it continued to expand its presence in the country and ramp up capacity to support multi-cloud adoption and digital transformation efforts across sectors including government, finance, education, and telecoms, in line with the aims of Egypt’s Vision 2030.

VMware first opened an office in Cairo in 2020 and is seeing solid growth as the government makes digitization a key pillar of the country’s ambitious economic diversification and development plans. VMware strengthened its ability to drive innovation by opening a Center of Excellence in Cairo, which allows organizations to test solutions, improve integration, and enhance their ability to offer innovative digital solutions.

VMware is also strengthening its business through partnerships, including those with telecom operator Vodafone Business Egypt, which gained VMware Cloud Verified status in 2020.

In addition, VMware is supporting technology education and knowledge transfer in Egypt through the VMware IT Academy, a global public–private partnership initiative to support education systems by collaborating with government agencies, industry partners, educational institutions, and community organizations. More than 1,100 students in Egypt completed courses through the VMware IT Academy in 2021.

VMware, which now has some 500 employees in Egypt, moved to a dedicated office in New Cairo earlier in 2022, and expects to increase its workforce further in the coming year.

VMware is exhibiting in Hall 2, Stand 2C5, Egypt International Exhibition Center, New Cairo

-Ends-

Media contact

Roger Field

Wallis PR

VMware@wallispr.com