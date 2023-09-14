The UAE firm plans to acquire a total of five hotels within the next two years

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - UAE family office Vivium Holding, headquartered in Dubai, is venturing into the realm of hospitality by acquiring a boutique hotel nestled on the beautiful island of Paros, Greece. This strategic acquisition underscores Vivium Holding's dedication to creating meaningful experiences through the development of destination hotels, representing a significant step forward in the company's investment portfolio.

Spanning a remarkable area of 18,000 square meters, the recently acquired property is set to be transformed into a premier hospitality retreat, with a compelling food and beverage facet.

Envisioned to house up to 40 spacious rooms with sea and sunset views, private dipping pools, and spacious terraces, unique dining experiences, and a large lagoon pool, the hotel’s appeal is attractive to travellers from the UAE and beyond. Guests can also use the modern fitness centre with spa and wellness facilities, including tennis and padel courts.

Nestled on the island's western side, and just a brief 5-minute stroll away from the picturesque Agia Irini Beach, the hotel offers breath-taking views and a premium ambiance, treating guests to beautiful sunsets.

Elie Khouri, founder and CEO of Vivium Holding, conveyed his enthusiasm, stating: "Vivium Holding's investments are guided by an appreciation of life, an ambition to create value, and a desire to make a lasting positive impact. Our entry into the hospitality realm is a seamless progression for us. Hospitality surpasses mere asset ownership – it is about creating wonderful experiences and unforgettable moments. Through our new property, we aim to design aesthetically pleasing spaces that captivate minds and deliver truly unique experiences."

Omar Salameh, CFA, Managing Director, at Vivium Holding, added: “In addition to the hotel’s allure as a trophy asset in an iconic island, this acquisition strikes the right balance between aesthetics and sound investment, fitting perfectly into our curated hospitality portfolio.”

Vivium Holding's aspirations within the hospitality sector span beyond Paros, with plans to acquire a total of five hotels within the next two years. The UAE-based family office envisions establishing a strong presence in the hospitality industry and continues to create exceptional brands in exquisite locations.

According to Insete and the Paros & Antiparos Port Authorities, there has been a notable upswing in visitor numbers, with nearly 1.25 million visitors arriving in 2022, showcasing an impressive year-on-year increase of 9% on average. The island's airport expansion in 2017, incorporating provisions for international charter flights, sets the stage for yet another substantial inflection point as it aims to achieve complete international status by 2026.

