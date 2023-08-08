Dubai, United Arab Emirates – VIVIUM Holding, a family office, investment firm, and strategic partner of Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, set its sight on a new milestone - the acquisition of VIVA Sotheby’s International Realty in Spain. The news follows the company’s establishment of Saudi Arabia Sotheby’s International Realty in the Middle East and the acquisition of United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty.

VIVA Sotheby’s International Realty in Spain currently possesses seven offices in Puerto d’Andratx, Madrid, Costa Blanca, Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, Formentera. Timed to the acquisition, VIVA Sotheby’s International Realty added Andalusia to its service regions, with plans for future expansion.

The acquisition marks VIVIUM Holding’s first foray into the European brokerage and advisory sector with Sotheby’s International Realty and further positions the company for continued growth with plans to encompass offices in fourteen key regional cities across the Spanish market within the next five years. The company will also focus on strengthening partnerships with key local luxury developers and attracting talent to help lead the company to better serve its clients and clients’ investment assets.

Elie Khouri, founder and CEO of VIVIUM Holding says: “Acquiring VIVA Sotheby’s International Realty is a strategic move for us within our luxury residential and hospitality business. By expanding into new territories, we gain a strong advantage, strengthening our presence and capabilities in the industry. This acquisition seamlessly complements our existing portfolio, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional value on a global scale and reinforces our commitment to excellence, and solidifying VIVA Sotheby’s International Realty’s position as a leader in luxury and lifestyle services in Spain.”

Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty, says: “According to Instituto Nacional de Estadistica (INE), Spain is seeing increased demand, and in 2022 home sales saw an increase of 14.7%. Spain remains a favored destination for both investors and businesses. We’re also seeing second home buyers, including Americans, flock to the area due to the country’s favorable conversion rates, climate, proximity to coastal locations, and lifestyle offerings. We look forward to supporting Elie and his team as they serve the Spanish luxury real estate market and wish them continued success in their strategic growth.”

With the addition of VIVA Sotheby’s International Realty to its portfolio, VIVIUM Holding now boasts an unprecedented four territories under its umbrella, providing clients with even greater access to the most exquisite homes in the EMEA region. The move also signifies a critical step towards the company’s regional and global expansion, reinforcing VIVIUM Holding’s position as a dominant force in the luxury real estate market.

