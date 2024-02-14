Abu Dhabi:- Vivasvaan Industrial Co. (“Vivasvaan”), a leading regional manufacturer of plastic piping systems, proudly celebrated the inauguration of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in KEZAD (Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi). The momentous occasion was officiated by Mr. Ahmed Al Naqbi, CEO of EDB, in the distinguished presence of dignitaries from KEZAD and Emirates Development Bank (EDB).

Following the formal ceremony, attendees were provided with an insightful tour of the modern and hi-tech facility. The tour showcased innovative processes designed to enhance efficiency and cost-savings, exemplifying Vivasvaan's commitment to cutting-edge manufacturing practices.

In a pivotal development in 2022, Vivasvaan forged a strategic Manufacturing License Agreement with two esteemed British firms: Marley UK and Marshall Tufflex. Under this agreement, Vivasvaan will produce Marley Plumbing and Drainage Solutions in collaboration with Aliaxis UK and PVC-U conduit systems with Marshall Tufflex, U.K.

Marley, a globally recognized brand, is renowned for its innovative solutions in plumbing and drainage. Vivasvaan will manufacture Marley’s PVC Push Fit Soil and ABS Waste range of piping products, ensuring adherence to BS Kitemark requirements for residential and commercial constructions, as well as industrial and public utility applications. This collaboration represents a strategic initiative by Vivasvaan to contribute to the robust growth of the regional construction sector.

Mr. Tariq Abbadi, General Manager of Aliaxis Middle East, expressed Aliaxis' unwavering commitment and support for Vivasvaan during the event. He emphasized the significance of the partnership and highlighted Vivasvaan’s ambitious plans that are crucial for meeting the demands of the ever-expanding construction sector.

Mr. Ahmed Al Naqbi, CEO of the Emirates Development Bank (EDB), lauded the factory's ability to produce import substitution products. He emphasized the positive impact this capability would have on the localization of manufacturing in the UAE, aligning with the nation's strategic goals.

To learn more about Marshall Tufflex, please visit: www.marshall-tufflex.com/gcc

To discover more about Marley, please visit: www.aliaxis-me.com | www.marleysoilandwaste.com

For additional information about Vivasvaan Industrial Co., please visit www.vivasvaan.com

