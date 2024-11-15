UAE – Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service operating in 16 markets, today announced the additional benefit of a complimentary Careem Plus subscription for new Viu Premium subscribers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

From November 2024, those who sign up for a 12-month Viu Premium plan for AED240 will receive a 12-month Careem Plus subscription valued at AED228 for free. The collaboration combines access to Viu’s extensive content ranging from Turkish to Korean and Arabic series – with Careem’s ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, payments, home cleaning and laundry services, providing a seamless and convenient package ideal for users looking to elevate their lifestyle online and offline.

Samer Majzoub, General Manager of Viu MENA, commented, “At Viu, we are committed to engaging our audience by delivering exceptional entertainment experiences. By joining forces with Careem, we are enriching customer enjoyment through our expanding partnership ecosystem, enabling our viewers to easily get food delivered or hail a ride while enjoying their favourite shows. With user needs as our focus, we remain dedicated to evolving to stay relevant to our community.”

Jaskaran Singh, VP of Product at Careem, added, “Collaborating with Viu allows us to bring our subscription programme to a broader audience, simplifying their lives with greater ease and value. Careem Plus members benefit from free delivery and member-only discounts. Together with Viu’s premium entertainment, we are providing a comprehensive offering that enhances both leisure and lifestyle for users in the UAE and KSA.”

Within 24 to 48 hours of signing up for Viu Premium, new subscribers will receive a voucher code on the Viu app, which they can enter in the “Offers” section of the Careem app to easily redeem a Careem Plus membership. The offer is valid for one year across the UAE and KSA.

About Viu

Viu, a leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service, is available in 16 markets across Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa.

The Viu service is available to consumers through a dual model, with an ad-supported free tier and a premium subscription tier. In addition to premium original productions under the brand “Viu Original”, Viu showcases TV series, movies, and lifestyle programmes from top content providers in local and regional languages with subtitles. Viu Scream Dates, its multi-market fan-meet offering, extends the Viu experience beyond the screens by bringing stars closer to their fans via live events.

In June 2023, PCCW and CANAL+ formed a partnership to accelerate the growth of Viu, making CANAL+ a strategic investor in Viu.

Viu also operates MOOV, a popular digital music streaming and live concerts service in Hong Kong.

Viu is a member of PCCW Media under PCCW Limited, a global company headquartered in Hong Kong with interests in telecommunications, media, IT solutions, property development and investments, and other businesses. PCCW also operates ViuTV, a free television service in Hong Kong, through HK Television Entertainment Company Limited, and has interests in Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited, among other global investments.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.