Dubai – Vistage, the premier global executive coaching organization, proudly announces a significant milestone in its international growth with the launch of a new group in Dubai. This expansion further solidifies Vistage's commitment to fostering leadership excellence in the Middle East, showcasing the organization's global impact with a community of 45,000 members across 35 countries.

Nathan Farrugia, a driving force in Vistage's Middle East expansion, has played a pivotal role in establishing the organization's presence in the region. Having successfully launched two CEO groups in Dubai in 2022, following accomplishments in Malta, Farrugia's leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in this continued growth.

Continuing the momentum of expansion, Vistage is pleased to introduce Simon Lewis, a distinguished leader with over 30 years of experience, who will chair the newly formed third group in Dubai. Comprising 12 CEOs and business owners, Lewis's wealth of leadership acumen and expertise will undoubtedly enhance the group's dynamics.

“Navigating the intricate landscape of the Middle East business environment has been an exciting journey for Vistage. The launch of our new leadership group in Dubai represents not only a significant milestone but a testament to our commitment to cultivating leadership excellence in this dynamic region. The success of our previous ventures in Dubai and Malta fuels our optimism, and I am confident that under the leadership of Simon Lewis, this new group will flourish, contributing to the vibrant tapestry of Vistage's global community.", said Nathan Farrugia, Managing Director, Vistage.

With a robust community of 45,000 members across 35 countries, Vistage is renowned for providing unparalleled executive coaching and mentorship, featuring:

Personalized Executive Coaching: Led by seasoned leaders like Simon Lewis.

Expansive Global Network: Connecting leaders in diverse industries and cultures.

Advanced Learning Resources: Exclusive access to innovative business tools and strategies.

Members of Vistage are known to consistently outperform their peers, emphasising the effectiveness of the organization's coaching approach.

The establishment of the new group in Dubai, under the leadership of Simon Lewis, reflects Vistage's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in the Middle East. With plans for additional groups in the future, Vistage aims to become a pivotal force in shaping business leadership in the region.

Vistage extends an invitation to CEOs and business executives eager to elevate their leadership journey. Membership in Vistage offers access to a global network of experienced leaders and a wealth of resources essential for success in today's competitive landscape.

About Vistage:

Vistage Worldwide, Inc. is a leader in executive coaching, empowering CEOs and business leaders for 65 years. Our approach combines individual coaching, peer group sessions, and expert speaking events, fostering comprehensive leadership development.

For more information, please visit: https://vistage.ae/

