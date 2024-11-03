Visit Qatar has launched its new campaign titled قطر، على هواك (Qatar, based on your heart’s desire) designed to inspire travelers from across the GCC to experience Qatar’s unqiue winter offerings. Building on a record-breaking tourism season, this campaign aims to elevate Qatar’s position as a leading destination for a family-friendly winter escape, featuring a variety of must-visit attractions and events catering to all interests and ages.

The campaign stars Saudi actor Yousef Al Jarrah and Bahraini artist Ahmad Sharif, with special cameo appearances by Qatar’s very own Chef Noof Al Marri and inspirational Qatari speaker Ghanim Al Muftah. Together, they take viewers on an engaging journey showcasing the State of Qatar’s tourism offering, showcasing the country’s unique blend of culture, entertainment, and hospitality that combined make Qatar an ideal destination for couples, families, and groups of friends.

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, said: “Qatar’s unique winter atmosphere and diverse entertainment options make it the perfect destination for both short and long getaways. Our aim is to create unforgettable moments for everyone who comes to explore. As winter approaches, we invite our brothers and sisters from across the GCC to visit Qatar and enjoy a memorable journey catered to their interest."

Something for Everyone

Qatar caters to diverse interests, making it an ideal destination for couples, families, and friends alike. For those seeking thrilling adventures, Quest, an indoor theme park in Doha, boasts the world's tallest indoor roller coaster and drop tower, all set within a futuristic architectural design that seamlessly merges advanced technology with exciting attractions.

For cultural enthusiasts, Our Habitas Ras Abrouq is designed to exemplify eco-friendly luxury by harmonising sustainable practices with the desert landscape. This resort offers communal experiences that promote connection and wellness, alongside curated activities centred on Bedouin traditions and stargazing. Additionally, the Katara Amphitheatre presents a fusion of Greek and Islamic architectural styles, accommodating over 5,000 spectators for cultural events against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf.

For retail and dining, West Walk offers a vibrant hub of shopping, dining, and leisure, focusing on family-friendly activities and contemporary art. Galeries Lafayette Doha, part of a prestigious French chain, features luxury fashion and exclusive collections, while 21 High Street provides a climate-controlled shopping environment. The Pearl-Qatar, a man-made island reflecting Qatar's pearling heritage, includes a luxurious marina and a variety of options of exceptional restuarants and cafes. Katara Towers, designed in the shape of traditional Qatari scimitars, embody the nation’s heritage and commitment to sustainability, functioning as a mixed-use development.

In addition, Qatar's beaches cater to a variety of preferences, ranging from family-friendly locations such as Katara Beach to the tranquil shores of Fuwairit and Al Khor, renowned for their sea turtle nesting and bioluminescent phenomena. Each of these locations exemplifies Qatar’s harmonious blend of modernity, culture, and natural beauty.

Easily Accessible and Visa-Free

Offering visa-free travel for 102 countries, Qatar welcomes visitors by land, air, and sea. With just a short flight from neighboring countries, visitors can enjoy the best of Qatar’s winter sun, luxurious resorts, and vibrant cultural offerings – all within close proximity of Doha’s city center.

After welcoming a record four million visitors in 2023, Qatar’s tourism industry continues to thrive in 2024. By October this year, the country had already surpassed 3.9 million visitors, reflecting an impressive 24% growth compared to the same period in 2023. Qatar remains a top destination of choice for GCC residents and nationals, consistently attracting millions of travelers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

For details on travel packages including accomodation, interest and duration based itinerarys and a comprehensive calendar of events, visit: www.visitqatar.com

