Visit Qatar and Es’hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, have signed an agreement that includes the launch of a dedicated Visit Qatar television channel.

The partnership agreement was signed at an event by Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar and Mr. Ali Bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, CEO of Es’hailSat. The dedicated Visit Qatar channel can be viewed on the Es’hail-2 satellite, broadcasted at the 26⁰ East hotspot, which has a large number of viewers due to its coverage of the entire Middle East and all of North Africa. The channel showcases Qatar as one of the world’s leading travel destinations. Hotels throughout Qatar will feature the channel on the TV of all guest rooms, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the country’s tourism offerings and stay updated on ongoing events.

Commenting on Visit Qatar’s partnership with Es’hailSat, and the launch of the Visit Qatar TV channel, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, said: “Qatar is an exciting global travel destination and has been receiving millions of visitors annually from across the globe over the past few years. This partnership with Es’hailSat for a dedicated tourism TV channel will showcase the diversity of the country’s tourism offering and promote its robust calendar of events.”

“Es’hailSat is delighted to power Visit Qatar’s TV channel and showcase the most attractive travel and tourist destinations across the State of Qatar via its satellite hotspot.” said Mr. Ali Bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, CEO, Es’hailSat. “We believe that Es’hailSat’s experience in providing advanced satellite services to the public and private sector in State of the Qatar, in addition to the premier broadcasters and enterprises across Middle East and North Africa, aligns perfectly with Visit Qatar’s objective of enabling development of the tourism sector through new initiatives.”

Through partnerships and ongoing initiatives, Visit Qatar aims to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier, family-friendly tourist destination, distinguished by its service excellence. Visit Qatar’s mission is to elevate the visitor experience and to promote and increase regional and international visitor demand in Qatar by showcasing the country’s rich culture and thrilling attractions, as well as organising events that attract tourists from all over the world.

After welcoming a record-breaking four million visitors in 2023, Qatar's tourism industry continues its remarkable growth throughout 2024. By September of this year, the country had already exceeded 3.7 million visitors, representing a 28% increase compared to the same period in 2023. As a favoured destination for GCC residents and nationals, Qatar consistently draws millions of visitors from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, whether by land, air, or sea.

Es’hailSat provides satellite, broadcast, teleport and managed services from the State of Qatar and powers this relationship with 15 years of experience in catering to the Qatar government, broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and enterprises across the Middle East and North Africa. Es’hailSat’s infrastructure includes two satellites at 25.5/26 East together with our 50,000 sqm teleport facility which ensures reliable and independent connectivity services.

The channel is now part of the Es’hail-2 channels bouquet through the following details:

Orbital Position : 26°E

Satellite : Es’hail-2

Transponder Number : F02

Downlink Frequency : 10,730 MHz

Polarization : Vertical (V)

MODCOD : 8PSK

FEC : 2/3

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com

About Es’hailSat

Es’hailSat, The Qatar Satellite Company has more than 15 years of experience in providing satellite, broadcast, teleport and managed services. Strategically headquartered in Doha, Qatar our services extend across Middle East and Africa catering to broadcasters, telecommunications companies, enterprises, mobility applications and governments. Es’hail-1 and Es’hail-2 are co-located at the 25.5°/26° E, TV broadcasting hotspot for MENA and together with our 50,000 sqm teleport facility provide all the infrastructure that organizations need to enable reliable and robust connectivity services.

Contact:

Noora Bohindi

Email: nbohindi@eshailsat.qa