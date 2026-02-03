Visit Qatar is participating in Web Summit Qatar 2026 as the Travel and Hospitality Partner, as the global technology conference opens today at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar.

Web Summit Qatar is one of the region’s leading technology and innovation conferences, bringing together global founders, investors, startups, industry leaders and media to explore trends in technology, entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

As part of its participation, Visit Qatar is sponsoring the VIP Lounge, providing an exclusive networking space where attendees can experience Qatar’s renowned hospitality. The two- story lounge serves as a premium meeting and gathering environment, reflecting Qatar’s high-end hospitality standards while enabling meaningful engagement among global decision-makers, investors and innovators.

The VIP Lounge features a series of destination-driven and technology-led activations, including an Interactive Travel Journal developed in collaboration with Snapchat, transforming Qatar’s tourism pillars into a personalised digital travel record. Visitors can also experience Visit Qatar’s next-generation AI Concierge, showcasing how artificial intelligence supports travellers in discovering, planning and navigating experiences across the country, alongside a dedicated Qatar Calendar activation highlighting year-round events and experiences.

Hospitality within the lounge includes a centralised all-day catering service provided by St. Regis Hotel Doha, alongside a specialty coffee service available on the mezzanine level in an exclusive collaboration with Flat White. A dedicated giveaway station, delivered in collaboration with Needle, further enhances visitor engagement.

Web Summit Qatar 2026 is hosting more than 30,000+ attendees, 1,600+ exhibiting startups, 800+ investors, 180+ partners, 400+ speakers and 600+ media representatives, marking its most expansive edition to date. The growth builds on the strong momentum of the 2025 edition, which recorded a 66 percent increase in general attendee ticket sales, a 250 percent increase in investor participation, and a 15 percent increase in startup involvement.

Visit Qatar’s participation at Web Summit Qatar 2026 reinforces Qatar’s growing role as a global platform for innovation, business events and technology-driven tourism solutions. By combining world-class hospitality with advanced digital initiatives and strategic partnerships, Visit Qatar continues to strengthen the link between tourism, innovation and economic diversification, while positioning Qatar as a leading destination for international events and future-focused experiences.