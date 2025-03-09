Visit Qatar successfully participated in ITB Berlin 2025, which took place from 5 to 7 March. Visit Qatar led a delegation of 39 partners.

Visit Qatar’s 605 sqm stand, with a 120 sqm upper deck for meeting rooms, provided a platform to showcase the country’s tourism offerings. It featured 34 regular booths and five corporate booths, including Qatar Calendar, facilitating key business meetings with travel operators, airlines, and media representatives to strengthen Qatar’s presence in the European market.

Cultural activations on the Visit Qatar booth included traditional showcases by Heenat Salma, the Visit Qatar Café by Qinwan, and an interactive experience by Meryal Waterpark.

ITB serves as a hub for informative, cultural, and inspirational B2B exchanges in travel, tourism, hospitality, and trade. Visit Qatar aimed to foster key discussions with travel operators, airlines, media representatives, and industry professionals to strengthen partnerships in the European market.

About Visit Qatar

