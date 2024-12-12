Visit Qatar is proud to be an official Tournament Supporter of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024, taking place in Qatar on December 11, 14, and 18, 2024, at Lusail Stadium and Stadium 974. This partnership underscores Qatar’s status as a leading global sports hub, following its successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2024, and numerous prestigious sporting events over the past two decades. Through this collaboration, Visit Qatar reinforces the country’s position as a leading destination for international sports events, further driving economic growth and attracting visitors from around the world.

About Visit Qatar

