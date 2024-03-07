Visit Qatar announced its latest partnership with Lusail International Circuit (LIC) for 2024 as the Official Tourism Partner, with two upcoming international events, the MotoGP™ Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2024, and Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024.

MotoGP™ Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2024 is set to be an exciting three-day festival of speed and entertainment. This year will mark MotoGP’s 21st race at LIC, with the inaugural being two decades ago in 2004. MotoGP™ Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2024 is also supported by the first round of the Qatar Superstock 600 Championship on March 9.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotions Officer at Qatar Tourism said: “Visit Qatar has signed a sponsorship agreement with Lusail International Circuit for two of the major events held at their esteemed establishment in 2024. As part of our tourism strategy, we have been focusing our efforts in diversifying our offerings to provide an eclectic variety of events to accommodate all discernments. Collaborations such as these strengthen the tourism sector allowing organisations to provide their best offerings, in turn positively impacting the country’s economy.

He added: “Organsing and hosting internationally renowned events such as the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2024 and Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 is a testament to Qatar’s capability and world class infrastructure qualified to host large-scale events. This year so far, we hosted one of the world’s biggest technology conferences held in the MENA region for the very first time, the ‘Web Summit’. We held our 8th annual Shopping Festival ‘Shop Qatar’, The 13th edition of the Qatar Food Festival and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the largest B2B and B2C exhibition of its kind the ‘Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition. We still have a robust calendar of world-class cultural, sports and family- focused events all year-round”.

He concluded: “Qatar is the most open country in the Middle East and the 8th most open in the world in terms of visa facilitation, we are welcoming visitors from all over the world breaking a record of 4 million visitors in 2023. Qatar has become one of the most exciting global travel destinations either for visits or to attend specific events. Appointed as the official tourism partner, Visit Qatar is looking forward to a successful and fruitful partnership for both parties.

Amro Al-Hamad, Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of Lusail International Circuit (LIC), said: "Partnering with Visit Qatar strengthens our commitment to achieving a shared vision of bringing people together to celebrate sports. We are excited for this year's events that promise even a stronger attendance by motorsports fans. LIC is becoming an international and regional hub for motorsports, positioning Qatar to be a global destination for world-class motorsports events."

Qatar is an excellent motorsports hub in the region. With thrilling speed tracks and flowing, high-speed turns, the Lusail International Circuit boasts excellent facilities for thrilling racing tournaments. It can host up to 40,000 spectators in its adjustable grandstands and hospitality spaces, with accessibility services that ensure a smooth race experience suited to everyone’s needs. Built in 2004, and highly-licensed by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, LIC has been hosting world-class motorsport tournaments for almost two decades, including multiple tournaments of Formula 1, MotoGP™, and the World Endurance Championship. It is the only venue in MotoGP’s calendar which hosts night-time racing, and high-speed turns.

With Qatar’s state-of-the-art racing facilities, the country plays a key role in motorsports industry in the region and globally. Qatar is known as a global sporting destination in the Middle East, encouraging participation in motorsports and raising awareness of such sports.

Later this year, LIC will host the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2024 from November 29 till December 1. Being one of the biggest and most competitive motorsports tournaments in the industry, Formula 1 brings to spectators the best speed racers in the world. The tournament invites sponsorships and partnerships with leading international organisations, such as Rolex, Paramount+, Aramco, and Tata Communications, to name a few. Formula 1 in Qatar sees thousands of local, regional, and international visitors who come together for their shared passion of motorsports and racing.

MotoGP™ Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2024 will be held over three days this weekend, with free practices on March 8 (14:00 – 22:10), qualifying and sprint race on March 9 (12:30 – 20:40), and the main race on March 10 (14:35 – 20:00). For more information on Qatar’s events calendar, please visit www.visitqatar.com.

