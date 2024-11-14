Dubai-UAE – This winter season, Dubai’s Gold Souk Extension is set to dazzle gold shoppers. With a legacy of exceptional retail offerings and deep cultural roots, the Souk is the perfect destination for embracing jewellery gifting traditions, honouring family heritage, and symbolising prosperity. This year, the Souk is adding extra sparkle and excitement to the season, giving residents and tourists a chance to make headlines by winning the region’s first 24K gold-plated Cybertruck.

Gold demand in the UAE traditionally peaks in the last quarter of the year, driven by cultural and festive celebrations like Diwali, UAE National Day, Festive, and New Year’s Eve. The city’s competitive gold prices and high purity levels attract steady interest from tourists and locals alike, seeking gold as both a valuable asset and a meaningful token of appreciation. As shoppers search for the perfect gifts to mark festivals, weddings, and year-end celebrations this year, they will have an opportunity to participate in a unique “Shop and Win” competition.

From 14th November to 29th December, visitors can experience Dubai’s status as the largest gold and jewellery destination, celebrating a vibrant mix of tradition and modernity at the Dubai Gold Souk Extension With every AED 500 spent at participating outlets shoppers are entered into a raffle for a chance to win the iconic electric vehicle known for its futuristic design. Each purchase not only enhances the seasonal celebrations but brings shoppers closer to that ultimate claim to fame.

The Dubai Gold Souk Extension combines the charm of a traditional marketplace with modern shopping, attracting both residents and tourists. It offers a diverse range of retail outlets, workshops, bullion dealers, and banks. With modern amenities, ample customer and valet parking, a range of dining options, and renowned international brands, the Souk offers a fresh take on the shopping experience—combining the thrill of bargaining with unbeatable value and quality.

Campaign Details:

What: "Shop and Win" a 24K Gold Cybertruck

When: 14th November to 29th December

Where: Dubai Gold Souk Extension

How to Participate: Spend 500 dirhams or more at participating gold and jewellery outlets to earn one raffle entry for every 500 dirhams spent.

For more information, visit http://dubaigoldsoukextension.com/24kGoldCybertruck or follow @mydubaigoldsouk on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dubai Gold Souk:

Dubai Gold Souk Extension, part of the Deira Enrichment Project, is a premier destination for gold and jewelry trading, offering a unique blend of heritage and modern retail experiences.

Covering over 1 million square feet, it is home to 295 shops, 250 offices, and 460 residences, providing an ideal space for traders and visitors alike. The Souk enhances economic activity by supporting both local and international brands through a variety of retail shops, workshops, and bullion dealers.

With convenient access to public transportation, tax refund services, and a wide selection of gold and jewelry at competitive prices, Dubai Gold Souk continues to attract shoppers seeking both value and quality.

The Deira Enrichment Project has rejuvenated the Emirate’s oldest trading post, revitalizing the historic waterfront district with optimized urban planning. Deira Enrichment Project houses hundreds of retail outlets, including jewelry stores, perfumeries, clothing retailers, and restaurants, along with five hotels serving residents and tourists, making it a vibrant community hub.