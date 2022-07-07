Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE visionary property development group, SAAS Properties, has announced its recent agreement with Sonder Holdings, a leading next-generation hospitality company, to operate 401 units of its SAAS Tower in Business Bay, Dubai. Through its agreement with Sonder, the turnkey property will strategically deliver units featuring high-quality materials and amenities to provide a resident-focused lifestyle in the heart of the city.

The recent agreement will see a long-term commitment with Sonder whereby the leading next-generation hospitality company will offer serviced apartments for daily, weekly, or monthly stays. SAAS Tower in Business Bay, situated across from the iconic Burj Khalifa, contains 401 fully-furnished and equipped premium residential apartments ranging from studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Totaling more than 1 million square feet of built-up area, the premium-designed building features commercial spaces in the complex, including a cafe, multiple restaurants, a spa, salon, nursery and a co-working space. Furthermore, the building boasts 5-star quality amenities for its residents, including a swimming pool, jacuzzi, gym, and children’s play areas.

SAAS Properties sees this agreement with Sonder as an excellent opportunity to help firmly establish Dubai as a leading international business and tourism destination by targeting the ever-changing trends of travelers. Residents of Sonder-operated properties have access to a tech-enabled experience which allows guests to fully manage their stay via its app - from booking the room to check-in, down to requesting fresh towels, and asking for dinner recommendations.

CEO of SAAS Properties, Mr. Ahmed Al Qassimi, comments, “Having Sonder as the operator of SAAS Tower helps further our aim of reimagining the property development market whilst putting the consumer first. The team has the experience and ambitions we are looking for in a business partner, which made us confident in our choice to move forward together”.

Co-Founder and Global Head of Real Estate at Sonder, Martin Picard, shares, “We’re proud to partner with SAAS Properties, a highly regarded real estate developer. Opening our third location in Dubai makes us one of the largest full-building serviced apartment operators in the market, and the region remains a focus for Sonder. We’re building the future of hospitality, applying design and technology to meet the needs of modern travelers, while offering developers flexibility and freedom from daily operational responsibilities”.

SAAS Tower is SAAS Properties’ first development in Dubai, located in the city centre. The array of SAAS Properties’ upcoming developments also includes the three Reem Island developments in Abu Dhabi, One Reem Island, Reem Five, and Reem Nine.

About SAAS Properties

Founded in 2019, SAAS Properties is a visionary property-development group that builds contemporary premium homes and communities in exclusive locations across the UAE. The company takes a holistic approach to real estate as they are committed to achieving excellence throughout all projects with the customer’s needs in mind. The current developments that are launching within the coming months include the Reem Series properties located on the iconic Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.