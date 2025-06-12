Dubai, United Arab Emirates – With exactly one year to go until the FIFA World Cup 26™ kicks off across Canada, Mexico and the United States, Visa (NYSE: V) — a global leader in digital payments and long-standing supporter of world football — today announced that Lamine Yamal, one of the game’s brightest rising stars, will serve as a global ambassador for the tournament.

To celebrate the milestone and build momentum toward the largest FIFA World Cup™ in history, Visa will unlock exclusive fan experiences for cardholders — including meet-and-greet opportunities with Lamine Yamal in Barcelona and signed merchandise leading into FIFA World Cup 26™.

“Lamine represents the future of football — bold, exciting, and full of potential,” said Tarek Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa CEMEA. “At Visa, we’re constantly looking for new ways to connect with fans through the power of sport. As Visa’s FIFA World Cup™ ambassador, Lamine embodies the spirit and passion of the beautiful game, inspiring millions of fans worldwide.”

Yamal is captivating the football world with record-setting performances, and his skill, speed and vision on the field have made him a breakout global star — and a symbol of where the game is heading. Commenting on the partnership, Lamine Yamal stated, “Football is more than a game, it’s joy and a way to connect with people around the world. I’m proud to partner with Visa to share that passion and inspire people through sport.”

As an Official Payment Technology Partner of FIFA, Visa has used the power of football to drive inclusion and access around the world — from grassroots programs to global stages. Through innovative fan experiences, athlete partnerships and exclusive cardholder benefits, Visa continues to redefine what’s possible for fans, players, and the future of the game.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating more than 215 billion payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories each year. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.