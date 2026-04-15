The program has now supported over 100 startups across the continent, representing a combined valuation of $1.4 billion

Ecosystem collaboration is being strengthened through strategic partnerships among accelerator alumni and enablers, including Chari, Zazu, Credable, Onafriq, Kredete, and MoneyHash

Marrakech — Visa, a global leader in digital payments, invite Fintech innovators based in Africa to apply for Cohort 6 of the Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator. The deadline for applications is May 17, 2026 on Visa Accelerator | Visa.

This announcement comes on the back of a spotlight on 18 high-growth fintech startups from 10 African countries at the Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator Cohort 5 Demo Day, held during GITEX Africa in Marrakech. Marking a major milestone for the program, Visa also announced that the accelerator has now supported more than 100 startups across the continent since launch, underscoring its growing role in advancing innovation, expanding access to digital payments, and strengthening Africa’s fintech ecosystem.

The Cohort 5 Demo Day brought together founders, investors, corporate partners, and industry leaders to celebrate the latest class of startups completing the accelerator’s intensive three-month program. The cohort reflects the dynamism and diversity of Africa’s fintech sector, with participating startups operating across 28 markets and building solutions that address a wide range of commerce and financial services needs across the continent.

Since its launch, the Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator has supported 104 startups across five cohorts, with participating companies representing a combined valuation of $1.4 billion. Through tailored mentorship, strategic guidance, commercial engagement opportunities, and access to Visa’s global network, the program helps fintech founders scale their businesses, strengthen their product offerings, and unlock new growth pathways.

Deepening collaboration across the ecosystem

Beyond startup acceleration, the program continues to foster meaningful collaboration between alumni, strategic partners, and Visa. This approach is essential for accelerating the growth of participating companies, providing them with access to new business opportunities and scalable support.

In Morocco, Zazu (Cohort 4) is working with Chari (Cohort 1) to support the launch of its neobank offering for SMEs, leveraging Chari’s issuance capabilities in the market - capabilities previously enabled through Visa’s support.

Credable (Cohort 3), a fintech infrastructure and services business that enables digital credit and savings solutions with live products in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique, and Zambia, is partnering with Onafriq, an accelerator sponsor and Visa partner that provides payments and financial services infrastructure across Africa, to develop innovative digital credit propositions powered by Visa Flexible Credential. The partnership is designed to unlock a scalable solution that expands access to digital credit solutions via cards across emerging markets.

Kredete (Cohort 3), a fintech enabling stablecoin-linked card payments, is also advancing innovation through stablecoin card issuance. After launching its stablecoin card across select African markets, the company is now pursuing broader expansion across Africa and into the GCC following positive early traction. Kredete is currently live in Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, India, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, and Nigeria, with expansion planned into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and additional African markets.

Meanwhile, MoneyHash (Cohort 3) has signed a multi-year partnership to enable Visa’s Cybersource across its platform, supporting payment acceptance and broader commerce enablement for merchants and users across the MENA region.

“What makes Africa’s fintech story so powerful is the growing spirit of partnership across founders, enablers, and industry leaders,” said Godfrey Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Head of Product and Solutions for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Visa. “As the Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator surpasses 100 startups supported, we are seeing firsthand how collaboration can help drive scale, expand financial access, and shape the future of digital commerce across the continent.”

Fintech innovators based in Africa are invited to apply for Cohort 6 of the Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator by May 17, 2026 on Visa Accelerator | Visa.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating more than 215 billion payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories each year. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere, and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Media contact: eelgamal@visa.com