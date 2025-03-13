Amman, Jordan: Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, has announced that cardholders in Jordan can add their Visa cards to Google Wallet.

Starting today, Visa cardholders of Arab Bank, InvestBank and Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation (Al Rajhi Bank Jordan) can add their Visa cards to their Google Wallet on Android and Wear OS devices, allowing payments to be made wherever contactless options are accepted. This integration supports the strong demand for digital payment options in Jordan, offering locals and tourists alike with the convenience of using their mobile phones for contactless payments.

Security is the cornerstone of Google Pay as it is based on tokenization, a security-enhancing technology that replaces sensitive cardholder credentials, such as a 16-digit primary account number (PAN), with a token number. Tokenization helps reduce fraud & improve card authorization rates.

Mario Makary, Vice President and Country Manager, for Visa in Levant, commented: “We are excited to show our continued commitment to enhancing Jordan’s digital payment ecosystem through this partnership with Google. Digital wallets are on the rise with mobile phone penetration in Jordan reaching 82.3% in early 2025[1]. With rapid growth within the contactless payment market driven by the shift towards cashless transactions, this is another great option for Jordanians as well as visitors to enjoy the same seamless and secure payment experience worldwide.”

“Google Pay provides a fast, easy and safe way for users to pay with their Android phone or Wear OS device,” said Ben Volk, Vice President and General Manager, Google Pay and Google Wallet. “Users can simply add their debit and credit cards to the Google Wallet app and feel confident that their financial information is safe and secure when they’re making a purchase.”

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @Visacemea

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc.

Media Contact

Asda’a BCW, Amman, Jordan

Bailasan Badwan | Al Sharif Mohamed Al Ghaleb

b.badwan@asdaa-amman.com | a.alghaleb@asdaa-amman.com

Visa

Eman el Gamal

eelgamal@visa.com